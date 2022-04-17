"Blue jersey coming soon!" - Fans erupt as Umran Malik destroys Punjab with raw pace in IPL 2022

Retained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik once again repaid the faith shown by the franchise with a sensational performance against the dangerous batting line-up of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.
The 22-year-old ended up with brilliant figures of 4/28 and bowled an incredible last over, conceding zero runs and picking up three wickets. PBKS lost four wickets in the last over, including a run-out, and were bowled out for just 151 in their 20 overs.
It was only the third time in the history of the IPL that a team has conceded no runs in the 20th over. There were a lot of theories about Umran Malik being just a speed merchant that gives away a lot of runs. However, he has shown much-needed control in the last two games and has emerged as a genuine wicket-taker for SRH.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see such a fantastic performance from Malik. Some believe he will soon play for India, given his searing pace and accuracy.
Umran Malik derails PBKS with fantastic spell
PBKS suffered a big blow as captain Mayank Agarwal was out injured. Naturally, they struggled at the top of the order and lost three quick wickets. Liam Livingstone, however, continued his prolific form and took the attack to the SRH bowlers.
While the other batters struggled to time the ball, Livingstone played a responsible knock and brought up his third 50 of the season. Jitesh Sharma gave him a bit of support, but was dismissed by a sensational short ball from Umran Malik.
With five overs to go and the score being 122/4, PBKS backed themselves to reach near the 180-run mark, with Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan at the crease. They also had the explosive Odean Smith waiting in the wings.
However, the Sunrisers bowlers displayed a top-class death bowling exhibition. They mixed their line and length and kept the batters guessing. Livingstone remained off strike for quite a while and that disturbed his rhythm.
Despite losing Livingstone for 60, PBKS still had Smith at the crease and were hopeful of a strong finish in the last over. However, Umran Malik first dismissed Odean Smith with a short ball and then picked up the wickets of Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora by attacking the stumps.
He missed out on a well-deserved IPL hattrick, but ended up bowling a sensational maiden over. The SRH batters are in good form and will back themselves to chase down what looks like a modest target of 152.