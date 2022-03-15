IPL 2022: Bowling coach Lasith Malinga joins Rajasthan Royals camp in Mumbai 

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Lasith Malinga recently joined the franchise's camp in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022. The Royals shared the news of Malinga's arrival with their fans through a post on their official Instagram handle.

Moreover, they used an intriguing caption, which talked about Malinga's long-established relationship with Mumbai. The Sri Lankan pacer was the spearhead of the Mumbai Indians team until he called time on his IPL career.

The Rajasthan franchise shared the following post and captioned it:

"Ma-lin-gaaaa is back in Mumbai, this time in Pink. 😌💗 #RoyalsFamily | #TATAIPL2022 | @malinga_ninety9."

The Royals also welcomed Karnataka players Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prasidh Krishna into the camp on Tuesday. They will soon commence training for the upcoming season.

March 29 marks the start of the Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 campaign

Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, finished seventh in the points table last season. They will be eager to improve their standing this year by improving their performances.

As part of the upcoming season, Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will form Group A alongside the Rajasthan Royals.

To kick off their IPL 2022 journey, the Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

Here is RR’s complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, March 29, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM IST, April 10, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 14, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, May 7 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar