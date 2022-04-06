"You can see that from the results" - Carlos Brathwaite feels Dinesh Karthik is at ease while playing for RCB

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite stated that Dinesh Karthik seems to be enjoying his game while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022.

Brathwaite was analysing RCB's four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on ESPNcricinfo. He mentioned that Dinesh Karthik has a well-defined role with RCB and hence, is able to play with a clear mindset. He also reckoned that the player did not look at ease during the last few editions of the cash-rich league.

The Caribbean cricketer suggested that the added pressure of captaincy might have taken a toll on Dinesh Karthik when he was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He added that it looks like he is enjoying his game with his new team, and it has had a positive impact on his performances.

Brathwaite said:

"Dinesh Karthik has a clear mind and just doesn't look cluttered. I think with KKR, there was a lot on his mind, whether it be captaincy or leading big players and wanting to be in and around. In RCB, he has the weight of captaincy off his shoulders. He has a clear and defined role. In KKR, we saw a frantic DK who was almost hunting a score. Now he is just enjoying playing cricket shots and you can see that from the results."

Ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri also lauded Karthik for his exploits with the bat against the Royals. He pointed out that the seasoned campaigner used his experience to counter-attack the opposition bowlers and ultimately tilted the match in his team's favour.

Shastri explained:

"That over of Ashwin that went for 21. Karthik went after him early in his innings and that set the tone. He brought his experience into play and his calmness into play. And in a situation like this, the way he targeted the bowlers and the areas he chose to hit the ball. You can easily say that the bowling was not good at all. But you got to give Karthik credit for outsmarting the bowlers and getting into positions as if he knew where the next delivery was going to be."

Dinesh Karthik has showcased stunning form in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. The right-hander took the Rajasthan bowlers to the cleaners and guided his side to an important win with his unbeaten knock of 44 off just 23 deliveries on Tuesday.

"RCB have got the potential" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri also opined that Bangalore have a formidable line-up and this could very well be their year. He added that RCB were in control for most part of the game against RR.

He remarked that while Jos Buttler's late flurry took his team's total to 169, the wicket changed a bit because of the dew during the second half. As per Shastri, the pitch became better for batting as the game progressed.

He added:

"RCB have got the potential and if you look at it, they were in control of the game for 18 overs while bowling. It was Buttler's brilliance that gave Rajasthan a sniff. The pitch might have improved a bit because of the dew and the ball did come on to the bat better in the second half."

RCB did not have an ideal start to their campaign as they lost their inaugural match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they have bounced back by claiming comprehensive victories in their subsequent two clashes. They are currently placed sixth in the IPL points table.

