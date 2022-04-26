×
"Chhoti bachchi ho kya?" - Fans react as Riyan Parag & Harshal Patel get involved in a heated exchange in IPL 2022

Harshal Patel (L) and Mohammed Siraj weren't happy with what Riyan Parag had to say.
Harshal Patel (L) and Mohammed Siraj weren't happy with what Riyan Parag had to say. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 26, 2022 10:24 PM IST
News

Just as questions were mounting about his place in the side, Riyan Parag proved on Tuesday why the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have persisted with him.

The 20-year-old paced his innings to perfection. His sensational 56* off 31 balls has ensured that RR have posted a fighting total of 144/8 in their 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it looked like they would struggle to get to 120 at one point. However, Riyan Parag took on Harshal Patel in the last over and gave RR the momentum they needed going into the second innings.

As the players walked off, there seemed to be a heated exchange between Riyan Parag and Patel. Fans on Twitter reacted to the exchange and also hailed the 20-year-old for coming good under pressure.

Riyan just became the most trending Parag of the day.
Riyan Parag has been brutally trolled, there were lots of theories among fans but no one looked where he is batting and where he used to bat for Assam, today got the big opportunity and make use most of it - take a bow, Riyan.
Riyan Parag is 20 years old, and he will be a future Indian international. I would so love to see where you and your panel are going to bury your faces then for endlessly targeting him now. @muthupradeep
Riyan Parag's attitude level after this knock: https://t.co/FNDOAmKMkL
When 20 year old Riyan Parag said his ambition was to become one of the best finishers in india , all he got back was trolls and why is he in the playing eleven ? Every sportsman will have an ambition and that’s how it should be.Well played @ParagRiyan
Want Riyan Parag to do this https://t.co/rVzfJKSOJd
Riyan parag has many 50 plus knocks in ipl as greatest allrounder from India sir Ravindra jadeja
Riyan Parag: 56*(31)Rest of the Rajasthan batters: 85(89)
Nice timing to plug ads with Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel having a go at each other...🙄 Didn't get to see what happened after this...#RCBvsRR https://t.co/hBwXTSLyqI
Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel were engaged in a heated argument after the end of the RR innings but Hotstar was like Why don't you watch an ad bro?#RCBvRR https://t.co/bWRIyUO61n
#IPL2022 This went for six. What a shot by Riyan Parag. I am sure Virat Kohli must have been impressed. https://t.co/5sZuI1REsf
Tonight was the night for Riyan Parag to answer all the trolls he was getting and he did handsomely. Tonight's knock is the reason why he's been backed so much by Rajasthan Royals, he's a great talent and he puts that on display tonight. https://t.co/uyKcmusXLZ
Harshal Patel going for 18 runs in the last over shows you the talent of Riyan Parag.!He just need to do it consistently.!
Harshal asking Riyan Parag that whether he watched his BwC episode which released today.Great stuff. twitter.com/john18376/stat…
SIRAJ vs RIYANBattle of Kohli Fans. https://t.co/7dpMfPT5ra
Outstanding knock Riyan. Already played with better game awareness than Jadeja at death overs
It was Riyan vs RCB ! https://t.co/fI11T8x62k
Harshal didn't like that spanking from Riyan lol. Riyan never goes after anyone on his own.
Riyan Parag v/s Harshal Patel fight full gaali galoch https://t.co/5StAYO805p
Harshal Patel loses his cool after Riyan Parag dominated him😭 https://t.co/Bym1s6iAyj
Harshal patel gets dominated in the last over. Harshal loses his cool and starts matter with Riyan Parag. Riyan Parag: https://t.co/tkIbwyJrDv
Riyan Parag should've performed Bihu in front of Harshal to trigger him more🤣 twitter.com/TheUpperCut_/s…
#RRVSRCB The scene between harshal Patel and Riyan paragAfter last ball : https://t.co/HU7aSixAZE

Riyan Parag's dropped catch could prove to be pivotal moment

RCB captain Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in bowling first and making use of some grass left on the pitch. Mohammed Siraj struck in his first over, sending back Devdutt Padikkal. The pacer also removed Ravichandran Ashwin, who was in the mood to play some shots.

But probably the biggest wicket was that of Jos Buttler. With Josh Hazlewood bowling accurately, Buttler tried to use his feet and disturb the bowler's rhythm. However, he could only hit the ball straight into the hands of Siraj.

Sanju Samson walked out to bat and looked to up the ante right from the get-go. But as has been the case with the RR skipper for most of his career so far, Samson threw his wicket away by getting cleaned up after attempting a reverse-sweep.

Daryl Mitchell looked extremely rusty in his first outing for RR and things went from bad to worse as the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer was also sent back to the shed. But Riyan Parag paced his innings smartly and took the game deep.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, the 20-year-old rotated the strike and picked the final two overs bowled by Hazlewood and Patel to attack. The latter was understandably frustrated as he has been RCB's strike bowler and isn't used to being hit for runs often at the death.

145 doesn't seem to be a challenging total for RCB, but with the gun bowling attack that RR have, they will need their star batters to step up and ensure there are no hiccups.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
