"If Varun Chakravarthy comes to bat, I'll definitely try and give him a mouthful in Tamil" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB vs KKR encounter in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik, once the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will be donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) colours on Wednesday as he is set to face his former IPL team.

In a recent interview, Karthik joked that he'd sledge Varun Chakravarthy in Tamil if he comes out to bat and added that he misses speaking to bowlers in Tamil. He said:

"If Varun Chakravarthy comes to bat, definitely try and give him a mouthful in Tamil. The only thing I will miss from KKR to here is the fact that I can't speak in Tamil to anybody, especially the bowlers. Everybody is either English-speaking or Hindi-speaking."

Karthik also expressed that he is slightly nervous to be playing against a team that has been quite close to his heart. He added:

"I have been there for a good four years. Terrific memories in those four years. I enjoyed the team. A lot of respect for everybody in the backroom staff, the CEO is somebody who is very close to me on a very personal level. So, putting all those things into consideration, to be very honest, I am very, very nervous. It's like I was in an old school, I've shifted now...I'm playing against the old school. So it feels a little different. I'm excited and at the same time, nervous would be a more apt word at this point in time."

Dinesh Karthik spills a few beans about Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to his RCB teammates

Having been an integral part of KKR for the last four years, Dinesh Karthik sure knows a thing or two about the strengths and weaknesses of the team. He revealed that he has given some inputs on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to his RCB teammates. He stated:

"One of the keys when it comes to a batting standpoint, I think Varun Chakravarthy and (Sunil) Narine is somebody who's troubled all of IPL...so obviously, they wanted a few inputs regarding that. I've given my two cents and we will know how good that has been in terms of how we've played them tomorrow."

On countering the Andre Russell threat, Dinesh Karthik said:

"There is a plan for Andre Russell and obviously, we know he is a very good player and on his day, he can do something special but we have good bowlers as well and I think we are at this point of time looking at the wicket and the conditions. If we bowl in good areas, we can definitely pose a massive threat to him as well."

Karthik was brilliant with the bat in RCB's first game of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He raced his way to an unbeaten 32 off 14 balls.

