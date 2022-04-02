"Fact that he was picked late in the auction might have hurt him" - Mohammad Kaif hails Umesh Yadav's sensational comeback in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Mohammad Kaif has been impressed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav's resurgence in white-ball cricket. The 34-year-old unleashed yet another Man of the Match performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is also the current holder of the Purple Cap.

Yadav was simply sensational, picking up figures of 4/23 against a power-packed PBKS batting line-up to set up a comfortable win for KKR. Mohammad Kaif admired the way the 34-year-old was ready for the big stage despite getting limited game time for India.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Straight Talk', here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Umesh Yadav's red-hot form:

"He can definitely win the Purple Cap because the conditions are favoring his style of bowling. The ball is seaming in and away as well. He doesn't play matches regularly for India but he has prepared really well."

Umesh Yadav was also on the brink of going unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction, only to be picked by KKR towards the end of the event. The fact that not many franchises showed interest in him is what might have pushed him to do well, according to Kaif. He added:

"The fact that he was picked late in the auction might have hurt him. He might have felt that in the future no IPL team might go for him and that is what might have motivated him. Striking in the powerplay is his speciality and he is doing just that."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 @y_umesh played just 2 games in last 2 seasons in the IPL. And even with the Indian team he only gets a game when someone's injured or rested. But such is his attitude that you never see him complain. Warms my heart to see him do well. One of the good guys. #KKRvPBKS .@y_umesh played just 2 games in last 2 seasons in the IPL. And even with the Indian team he only gets a game when someone's injured or rested. But such is his attitude that you never see him complain. Warms my heart to see him do well. One of the good guys. #KKRvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/MFDwiNgJWr

Just two overs are enough for Andre Russell to change the game: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif also shared his thoughts on Andre Russell's blazing knock of 70*. Russell walked out to bat when KKR looked to be in a spot of bother. However, with his belligerent hitting, he single-handedly made the chase one-sided and took KKR home.

The 41-year-old believes KKR backs Andre Russell despite him being inconsistent for nights like these when he turns the game on its head. Kaif stated:

"When the West Indies team went to the UAE for the World Cup, Russell had many opportunities to win them games but he couldn't do it. The Andre Russell that we all know wasn't to be seen in the past two IPL seasons. But this knock is why KKR retains him and also takes special care of him."

On Russell's match-winning ability, Mohammad Kaif added:

"The kind of X-factor that he has and the power-hitter that he is, he can change the complexion of a game. He doesn't need 5-6 overs, just two overs are enough and that is exactly what we saw today."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania https://t.co/zbTLijiDU4

KKR couldn't have asked for a better start to their season as they currently sit top of the points table and also have the Orange Cap holder in Russell and Purple Cap holder in Yadav.

