Gujarat Titans' Jason Roy withdraws from IPL 2022 due to bubble fatigue

England opener Jason Roy has withdrawn himself from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Roy, who was picked up by Gujarat Titans (GT) at the player auction in February, has cited bio-bubble fatigue as the reason behind his withdrawal.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Jason Roy communicated his decision to the Titans last week. A replacement player is yet to be announced by the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Roy's most recent cricketing action came in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League. He striked a swashbuckling 116 to lead Quetta Gladiators to victory in a successful 204-run chase against eventual champions Lahore Qalandars.

Jason Roy was picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹ 2 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction

Just days post his century in the PSL, Roy was expected to command a lot of attention at the IPL 2022 Auction. However, he fetched a sole bid from the Gujarat Titans and was picked up for his base price of ₹2 crore.

Roy's last international appearance came in the Caribbean towards the end of January, where he turned out in a five-match T20 series. England lost the rubber by a 3-2 margin.

Roy has made sporadic appearances in the IPL over the years, having turned out for the now defunct Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has played a total of 13 matches in the league but was expected to get more game time in the Titans' setup.

IPL 2022 is set to begin on March 26 with the league phase to be played purely across Mumbai and Pune. The 10 teams have been segregated into two groups based on their success over the years, and each team will play 14 games in the league phase

