"I hope they do not make too many changes now" - Harbhajan Singh on KKR’s team selection in IPL 2022

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to show better consistency with their team selection in IPL 2022. According to Harbhajan, Kolkata have made way too many changes to their team, which has not allowed them to settle down.

Kolkata are currently eighth in the points table with five wins from 12 matches. Their 52-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous clash has kept them alive in the playoff race.

KKR will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Previewing the match, Harbhajan opined on SK Match Ki Baat:

“Kolkata will need to win to stay alive in the tournament. For that, team selection is very important. In their last match, they made five changes. The changes were good but they were too much. Earlier, they had made 22 changes and, including these five, they have made 27 changes so far. I hope they do not make too many changes now and the one thing that changes is the result. A lot of results have not gone in Kolkata’s favor. I hope they play well and get the results as well.”

Kolkata were restricted to 165 for nine, batting first against Mumbai. However, Pat Cummins claimed three wickets in one over to derail MI’s chase. Rohit Sharma’s men were cleaned up for 113 in 17.3 overs.

“KKR’s campaign in IPL 2022 has gone nowhere” - Mohammad Kaif

Chipping in with his views, former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif opined that Kolkata’s campaign in IPL 2022 has gone literally nowhere. The 41-year-old pointed out that the franchise have returned to almost the same combination with which they started the tournament. He elaborated:

“KKR’s campaign in IPL 2022 has gone nowhere. They have gone round and round and have landed at the same place where they started. They are now playing with the same team which saw them win three games at the start.”

Concluding the discussion on Kolkata’s chances in IPL 2022, Harbhajan stated that it might be too late for Shreyas Iyer’s men to make a comeback. He said:

“Kolkata are trying hard to stay alive but I think it’s a bit too late. They have a very slim chance of qualifying. Even if they win the next two games, their fortunes will depend on the results of the other teams.”

After their game against SRH on Saturday, KKR will play their last IPL 2022 league match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, May 18.

