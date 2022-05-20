"These moments were missing for a long time" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Virat Kohli's match-winning knock for RCB vs GT in IPL 2022

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Virat Kohli for being back amongst the runs and being expressive on the field of play in Thursday's (May 19) IPL 2022 encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Kohli smashed 73 runs off 54 deliveries as RCB chased down a 169-run target with relative ease. The former RCB skipper seemed to be his former self during Thursday's knock, not only celebrating his boundaries but also when he was dropped by Rashid Khan off Hardik Pandya's bowling when he had scored just 16 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh was asked if the Virat Kohli who used to enjoy his cricket was seen in yesterday's encounter. He responded:

"He (Kolhi) fought today and in an interesting fashion. He was enjoying as well. These moments were missing for a long time, his bat was hitting the ball but he was finding the fielders, he was getting run out, there was a close shave today, a catch was dropped in the deep but that didn't stop his attitude."

The former India spinner added that Kohli is at his best when he is on the lookout for boundaries. Harbhajan elaborated:

"He kept on searching fours, the day he searches fours, Virat Kohli's attitude is like this, attacking mode. He is that type of a player, whether a four is hit from the other end or he hits one, he is an expressive player and should play like this only."

Virat Kohli hit eight fours and two sixes during his knock. He was the aggressor in the 115-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis and provided the required impetus to the RCB innings.

"If RCB go ahead, he could probably be their biggest player" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was chosen as the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh concluded by sounding a warning note to the rest of the sides if RCB qualify for the playoffs. He explained:

"He (Kohli) started very well, the intent was seen from the first ball itself, the way he was running between the wickets. It felt good to see him scoring runs again and we hope that if RCB go ahead, he could probably be their biggest player. Now he has got his form, when he catches form, there is no bigger player than him."

RCB have jumped to fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table after Thursday's win. However, they will need the Mumbai Indians (MI) to put it across the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday to book a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Edited by Sai Krishna