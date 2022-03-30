"Hasaranga>Chahal" - RCB fans hail Wanindu Hasaranga for sensational bowling against KKR in IPL 2022

Sri Lankan star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga showed exactly why he deserved the big bucks that were paid for his services as he put the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a strong position against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 24-year-old spun a web around the KKR batting line-up and didn't allow them to build any kind of momentum in their innings, picking up sensational figures of 4/20 from his four overs. Harshal Patel also made a strong comeback after a forgettable outing in the first game, picking up figures of 2/11.

After failing to defend a mammoth total of 206 in their opening game against the Punjab Kings, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel have ensured that RCB need just 129 runs to get their first points of the season on the board. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Wanindu Hasaranga - 4-0-20-4. One of the best spinner in T20 cricket currently. What a spell by Wanindu Hasaranga - 4-0-20-4. One of the best spinner in T20 cricket currently.

Andrew Fidel Fernando @afidelf So I couldn't watch Wanindu Hasaranga's excellent IPL spell because my neighbourhood is in a long power cut.



The Rajapakses are so bad at their jobs they're making us all worse at ours. So I couldn't watch Wanindu Hasaranga's excellent IPL spell because my neighbourhood is in a long power cut. The Rajapakses are so bad at their jobs they're making us all worse at ours.

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



Top stuff from Hasaranga, employing the short ball to get the top and middle order lads, seemed like the plan worked.



#IPL2022

#RCBvKKR 25 runs more than what RCB bowlers should have given away, but a vast improvement from that pounding against Punjab Kings.Top stuff from Hasaranga, employing the short ball to get the top and middle order lads, seemed like the plan worked. 25 runs more than what RCB bowlers should have given away, but a vast improvement from that pounding against Punjab Kings. Top stuff from Hasaranga, employing the short ball to get the top and middle order lads, seemed like the plan worked. #IPL2022 #RCBvKKR

Sai @akakrcb6 Hasaranga that is how you announce match is not done yet actually it has begun now. Hasaranga that is how you announce match is not done yet actually it has begun now.

Manya @CSKian716 Faf called Hasaranga the world's best leg spinner at the toss.



Getting the support of his bowlers already I see. Faf called Hasaranga the world's best leg spinner at the toss.Getting the support of his bowlers already I see.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Hasaranga running through KKR Hasaranga running through KKR 👀👀

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a spell bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga: 4-0-20-4. - Incredible. What a spell bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga: 4-0-20-4. - Incredible. https://t.co/2jhvPIv33z

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Class from Hasaranga and Harshal, beautifully crafted the wickets in the middle overs, now time to seal the game by RCB batters. Class from Hasaranga and Harshal, beautifully crafted the wickets in the middle overs, now time to seal the game by RCB batters.

Yashvi @BreatheKohli 3 wicket haul for hasaranga 🥳🥳

Worth 10.75 crores if he keeps delivering such wickets 3 wicket haul for hasaranga 🥳🥳Worth 10.75 crores if he keeps delivering such wickets

Vishnu 🕉 @MasterVKohli Virat kohli had a chat with Wanindu Hasaranga and he got two wickets in same over, Kohli the leader is on Virat kohli had a chat with Wanindu Hasaranga and he got two wickets in same over, Kohli the leader is on 🔥 https://t.co/ysVcgcNgFJ

Chandan @apoliticalsane



What a spell bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga : 4-0-20-4 - Incredible !



#WaninduHasaranga | #RCB | #IPL2022 “ Why 10.75 crore to unproven foreign spinners Hasaranga ? ” to “ We love Hasaranga. ”What a spell bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga : 4-0-20-4 - Incredible ! “ Why 10.75 crore to unproven foreign spinners Hasaranga ? ” to “ We love Hasaranga. ”What a spell bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga : 4-0-20-4 - Incredible !#WaninduHasaranga | #RCB | #IPL2022 https://t.co/iqyvAA7n2n

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh #IPL2022 RCB has rattled the KKR batting line-up! Some fiery bowling by Hasaranga and Akash Deep here. #RCBvKKR RCB has rattled the KKR batting line-up! Some fiery bowling by Hasaranga and Akash Deep here. #RCBvKKR #IPL2022

ᕵ™ @Peak_Kohli 'LoL wHy hAvE yoU speNt SO mUcH on HaRsHaL and HaSaRaNgA?' 🤑 'LoL wHy hAvE yoU speNt SO mUcH on HaRsHaL and HaSaRaNgA?' 🤑 https://t.co/3ctL5PnQ2A

Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel restrict KKR to 128

Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss as he knew that dew could play a factor. Perhaps the KKR batters felt the pressure of having to score a mammoth total, given how easily the Punjab Kings chased down 206 on the same ground.

Right from the get-go, the KKR batters looked scratchy and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Wanindu Hasaranga came into the attack when KKR had already lost three wickets and he made life even more difficult for them.

Hasaranga first picked up the big wicket of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and that put the Knight Riders in deep trouble. Sunil Narine began playing his shots but once again Hasaranga stopped him in his tracks. The 24-year-old made it two from two, cleaning up Sheldon Jackson on the very first delivery.

Andre Russell looked like KKR's last hope and the power-hitter played his shots with freedom. However, Harshal Patel came into the attack and picked up the big wicket of Russell to push KKR further into trouble. Tim Southee tried to whack Hasaranga out of the park but could only find Faf du Plessis at long on.

Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy added a crucial 27 runs for the last wicket and that has given the KKR bowlers something to bowl at. Although the total looks way below par, the game could get interesting if KKR are able to pick early wickets.

