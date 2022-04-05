"He'll be excellent against Jos Buttler" - Brad Hogg on Mohammed Siraj ahead of RR vs RCB clash

Brad Hogg believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers could trouble the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) swashbuckling batter Jos Buttler in their upcoming clash.

He feels that the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel can get the better of the in-form Buttler. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg pointed out that RCB's Mohammed Siraj can succeed against Buttler, as he has the ability to swing the ball into the right-handers.

The former Australian spinner also suggested that Harshal Patel, with his variations, is likely to be a good bowling option against the dynamic batter.

Apart from the two Indian bowlers, Hogg named Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga as the other two players who could pose a challenge to Buttler.

He said:

"Mohammed Siraj, the way that he's bowling now, he's getting the ball to come back into the right-handers and he likes to attack that middle and leg-stump line. He'll be excellent against Jos Buttler."

Hogg added:

"I am really looking forward to Harshal Patel. With his slower balls and change of pace, and he's also prepared to bowl a bouncer as well as wider slower balls and attack with yorkers. He is very very deceptive and is a lot better than Kieron Pollard in terms of deception. And Pollard did cause a few issues for Buttler."

He also said:

"Josh Hazlewood will be very good against Buttler. He is not that good against leg-spin apparently, so Wanindu Hasaranga could be a good option as well,"

Buttler showcased stunning form during RR's last fixture in IPL 2022. The 31-year-old took the Mumbai Indians bowlers to the cleaners and slammed a stunning century in the contest.

"Jos Buttler doesn't really have the power to hit through mid-wicket" - Brad Hogg

Hogg added that while Buttler scored a scintalitating hundred against MI, he did not look comfortable when the ball was pitched on leg stump. He also pointed out that the batter struggles to play when left-arm pacers bring the ball back into him.

He added:

"Jos Buttler made a hundred the other night and it was brilliant. But he struggled against left-arm swing bowling into the body. He didn't want to attack anything that was pitched on the leg stump. And anything pitched on the stumps around the knee height, he doesn't really have the power to hit through mid-wicket."

Hogg further said:

"You've got to attack him on middle and off if you are bowling right-arm over the wicket, whereas you try and bring the ball in while bowling left-arm over the wicket. If you are going to err outside off-stump, you go wide because he doesn't move his feet. But if you put it on off-stump or just outside, then you are going the journey, either straight or through cow corner."

RCB and RR are scheduled to battle it out in the 13th league match of this year's cash-rich league. The highly anticipated contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai this evening

Edited by Diptanil Roy