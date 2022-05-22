"He is the true successor of Bhuvneshwar Kumar" - Twitteratti lauds Arshdeep Singh for miserly spell in SRH vs PBKS clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has received appreciation from all quarters for his inspiring performances with the ball in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The left-arm bowler once again impressed many with his tidy spell against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 22.
SRH won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They managed to post a decent total of 157. Arshdeep Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for PBKS as he dented the opposition's chances of registering an imposing score with his miserly spell.
While the 23-year-old failed to bag a single wicket in the encounter, he conceded just 25 runs from his full quota of four overs. Fans on Twitter gave the bowler's efforts a big thumbs up and lauded him for his exploits with the ball in the final league stage fixture of the season.
Here are some of the reactions:
It is worth mentioning that Arshdeep was one of the two players retained by the Punjab-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The seamer has repaid the team management's faith with his impactful performances in this year's cash-rich league.
The talented youngster earned his maiden national call-up as he was included in India's squad for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa. The white-ball series between the two cricketing nations is slated to commence from June 9.
Arshdeep Singh in IPL 2022
The left-armer has been PBKS's go-to bowler this season, especially at the death. The rookie pacer has often been successful in containing the run-flow with his crafty bowling.
Arshdeep has picked up ten wickets from his fourteen appearances in IPL 2022. Furthermore, he has an impressive economy rate of 7.70 to his name in the competition. He will be aiming to achieve similar success against the Proteas as he looks to make a strong case for selection in India's T20 World Cup 2022 team.