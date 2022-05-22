How did RCB players react after DC’s loss sent them through to IPL 2022 playoffs?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent erupted with joy after Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Saturday’s IPL 2022 game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bangalore players watched with bated breath as MI took on DC in match number 69. While Mumbai were playing for pride, the game was extremely significant for both Delhi and Bangalore. A win for DC would have confirmed their playoff berth and knocked RCB out of the race. Mumbai, though, did Bangalore a massive favour by getting the better of Delhi by five wickets.

The RCB franchise shared pictures of their players’ celebration after Mumbai’s win over Delhi. Star batter Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were seen enjoying the joyous moment of Bangalore qualifying for the playoffs. The franchise’s official Twitter handle shared the images with the caption:

“ABSOLUTE SCENES! ❤️🥳🥳”

Having sneaked into the top 4, Bangalore will now face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 25. Before that, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 24.

Virat Kohli 'thanks' MI after RCB qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

Following Mumbai’s victory over Delhi, Kohli thanked the five-time champions with a cheeky Twitter post.

Sharing an airplane emoji, confirming that they will be flying to Kolkata, he also included a handshake emoji while tagging the MI franchise. Here are reactions from some of the RCB players following MI’s win over DC on Saturday:

Glenn Maxwell @Gmaxi_32 Well isn’t that just terrific Well isn’t that just terrific 🙌

Anuj Rawat @AnujRawat_1755

@RCBTweets #playbold

@mipaltan 🤗 It went down to wire but feels great to qualify for the playoffs. The mission continues It went down to wire but feels great to qualify for the playoffs. The mission continues 💪 @RCBTweets #playbold @mipaltan 🤗 https://t.co/dhvwrbbXdo

Bangalore finished fourth in the IPL 2022 points table after the league stage with 16 points, winning eight and losing six of their 14 games.

“I got a message from Faf this morning” - Tim David on RCB captain's unique ‘encouragement’

MI all-rounder Tim David was one of the chief architects of his team’s triumph over DC on Saturday. He smashed 34 off only 11 deliveries as Mumbai chased down a target of 160 with five balls in hand.

Speaking after the game, David said:

“I got a message from Faf this morning. It was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in MI kit. Maybe I'll have to post to Instagram later.”

Incidentally, David was part of the Bangalore franchise during the IPL 2021 season.

Edited by Bhargav