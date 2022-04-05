"I will get support from both sets of fans tonight" - Yuzvendra Chahal on the prospect of facing RCB in IPL 2022 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about the prospect of facing his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 31-year-old spent seven years with the three-time finalists and is their leading wicket-taker.

Chahal emerged as one of the key members of the RCB outfit over the course of his tenure. He was often former captain Kohli's go-to weapon after the spinner had mastered the craft of bowling at the tricky M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking about the prospect of facing his former franchise, Yuzvendra Chahal said in the pre-match interview:

"The feelings are the same. The last time I came up against RCB was in 2011, so after ten years. One positive that will be there is that I will get support from both RR and RCB fans tonight."

The leg-spinner had to part ways with the franchise after not being named on the retention list after IPL 2021. He was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 IPL mega auctions. Opining that he is bowling according to the match situation, Chahal said:

"Not doing anything different, in particular, just bowling according to the match situation, on the basis of what the team needs, like whether to go for wickets or look for dot balls. So that is my main focus."

The Haryana-born spinner began his new stint with a flourish. He has claimed five wickets in two matches at an economy of 6.

"Everyone in the team is contributing" - Yuzvendra Chahal on the key to RR's success so far

The new-look RR sits atop the points table with victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in their first two matches. The Sanju Samson-led outfit have gelled as a unit and showed their prowess across all departments. Claiming that the players are playing like a team on the field, the spinner said:

"I think the players are playing like a team so far, the batters are doing their job, the bowlers are doing their job and everyone in the team is contributing. Especially at the back end if you look at Hetmyer, so we have got a lot of confidence from that."

RR will play their third match of the IPL 2022 campaign against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar