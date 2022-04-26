“If there is one team that has a complete bowling attack in IPL 2022, it is Rajasthan Royals” - Parthiv Patel

Former Indian keeper-batter Parthiv Patel feels that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the only IPL 2022 team to boast a ‘complete’ bowling attack. Patel opined that RR have ticked all the boxes when it comes to having variety in bowling.

Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the current leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 18 scalps in seven matches at an average of 11.33 and an economy rate of 7.28. He also has a hat-trick to his credit.

Rajasthan, who are presently in third position in the IPL 2022 points table, will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Pune on Tuesday (26 April). Previewing the match on Cricbuzz, Patel praised RR’s bowling attack and said:

“If there is one team that has a complete bowling attack in IPL 2022, it is Rajasthan Royals. Prasidh Krishna is a different bowler while Obed McCoy is a left-armer. Ashwin and Chahal are a good spin pair. There is Trent Boult as well, so they have a lot of variations. Riyan Parag can bowl side-arm, so they have ticked all the boxes. They should continue what they have been doing so far.”

In Rajasthan’s last match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), the bowlers conceded over 200 runs. Trent Boult went for 47 in his four, while Obed McCoy gave away 52 runs in three. Riyan Parag bowled one over and conceded 22 runs. RR, however, won the match by 15 runs as DC finished on 207 for eight while chasing 223.

“Rajasthan Royals shouldn’t get complacent” - Parthiv Patel

While RR look like a strong side, Patel advised them against getting complacent. He pointed out that Jos Buttler is due for a failure. And considering how prolific the Englishman has been, the other batters will have a challenge on hand. The 37-year-old opined:

“Rajasthan Royals shouldn’t get complacent though. Jos Buttler has got big runs, Devdutt Padikkal also scored some in the last game while Sanju Samson is getting starts. But the question is - if Buttler doesn’t score in a couple of games, will Padikkal and Samson take the responsibility of playing the big knocks?”

Rajasthan Royals opener Buttler has been in sensational form in IPL 2022. He is the Orange Cap holder, having smashed 491 runs, including three hundreds and two half-centuries, in seven matches.

Edited by Samya Majumdar