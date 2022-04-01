"If Punjab Kings win the toss, it will be almost impossible to stop them" - Aakash Chopra ahead of KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra believes that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have arguably the most dangerous batting line-up in IPL 2022 season. Despite being set a target of 206 in the first game, PBKS made a mockery of the opposition bowling and cruised home with an over to spare.

Dew has played a huge role this season and is making chasing a whole lot easier. This has made Chopra opine that if PBKS opt to bowl first after winning the toss, no score is likely to be big enough to defend against their power-packed batting.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the firepower in the PBKS ranks:

"There is a lot of explosive power in their batting. They can constantly smash the bowlers and can play a different brand of cricket. If the Punjab Kings win the toss, it will be almost impossible to stop them. Because while chasing, they could be the most explosive team in the tournament itself. "

Shikhar Dhawan won't score a fifty against KKR: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is known for his predictions and he made one for the encounter between PBKS and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He reckons star opener Shikhar Dhawan will not score big against KKR because of the form Umesh Yadav is in with the ball.

Yadav has somewhat redeemed himself in white-ball cricket by striking with the new ball in both KKR games so far. He will certainly be a threat and could cause Dhawan some problems, according to Chopra.

Abhay @TheRampShot 49 Warrior Umesh Yadav is back! 49 Warrior Umesh Yadav is back! https://t.co/68QITCLG9D

On this, Aakash Chopra stated:

"I don't think Shikhar Dhawan will score a fifty. Umesh Yadav has that ability (to swing the ball). If Shikhar bats in the second innings then the chances of him getting out early increases. So according to my opinion, he won't score a fifty."

PBKS showed through their batting in the first game the kind of cricket that they want to play this season. With their big-hitters almost having the license to go big from ball one, KKR will need to match their opponent's explosiveness with the bat to compete.

