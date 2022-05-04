"When three big names are not performing, the team will be on the backfoot" - Imran Tahir analyzes RCB's batting woes in IPL 2022

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has attributed the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) struggles in IPL 2022 to the failure of their batting superstars. Referring to inconsistent performances dished out by Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, the 43-year-old opined that the franchise was bound to invite trouble in such a scenario.

Former skipper Kohli has contributed 186 runs in 10 matches at an average of 20.67 and a strike rate of 116.25. Current captain Du Plessis has scored two brilliant half-centuries but has not made a significant contribution in any of the remaining matches. As for Aussie batting all-rounder Maxwell, he has managed only one fifty in seven games although he has an excellent strike rate of 178.41.

Bangalore will be keen to end their three-match losing streak when they take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune on Wednesday. Debating RCB’s chances in the game, Tahir told ESPNcricinfo that the three big guns need to fire with the bat. He explained:

“When three big names (Kohli, Faf, Maxwell) are not performing, it is obvious that the team will be on the backfoot. I feel like they need to spend a little more time at the crease for better results. If the trio fail again, there will be huge responsibility once more on Dinesh Karthik, who has been doing an excellent job with the bat in the lower order.”

Courtesy half-centuries from Kohli and Rajat Patidar, Bangalore managed to post a decent 170 for 6 while batting first against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match. However, the opponents chased down the target by six wickets.

“Everyone goes through these phases” - Imran Tahir backs RCB pacer Harshal Patel to come good

Bangalore have suffered a bit in the bowling department because last season’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel hasn’t delivered to expectations. Tahir, though, backed the 31-year-old to come good considering his experience and talent. Speaking about RCB’s bowling unit, he said:

“Harshal Patel is a senior bowler and has performed well in the past. Everyone goes through these phases when they do not do well. But he can get back his rhythm anytime. He has the experience. At the same time, the youngsters need to step up. Mohammed Siraj is hot and cold, but he will give you everything. Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood are doing very well, which is a good sign for RCB.”

Harshal has claimed 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.10. Hazlewood also has 10 scalps from six games and Siraj eight from 10. Hasaranga is Bangalore’s current leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets at an average of 18.20.

