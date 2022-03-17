"The only question will be how much cricket Dhoni, Rayudu and Uthappa would have played" - Irfan Pathan on CSK's chances in IPL 2022

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels the match-readiness of the likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa could define the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) chances in IPL 2022.

Dhoni has not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2021. While Rayudu featured in a few matches for Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Uthappa was seen in action in just a couple of games for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan dwelt on the defending champions' chances in IPL 2022. He pointed out:

"The only question will be on their match-playing consistency, how much cricket Dhoni, Rayudu and Robin Uthappa would have played and in what form they are. We will also see how their new all-rounder Shivam Dube performs."

CSK bought Shivam Dube for ₹4 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. The all-rounder has not covered himself in glory in the IPL to date, but the franchise will hope that Dhoni is able to extract the best from him.

"There will be a huge difference in the performance" - Irfan Pathan on CSK missing Deepak Chahar

CSK bought Deepak Chahar for a whopping sum of ₹14 crores at the IPL 2022 Auction

Irfan Pathan was asked if Deepak Chahar's likely absence in the initial stages of IPL 2022 would be a huge blow for CSK. He responded:

"There will be a huge difference in the performance as well. It will have to be seen if Hangargekar is played in his place, how he performs because experience comes in very handy in the IPL. If you don't have experience, you can stay behind even if you have the ability."

The former India all-rounder added that despite Chahar's injury concerns, the four-time champions are a settled unit. Pathan elaborated:

"It will be difficult to replace Deepak Chahar at the start but despite that, if you see the team, it is nicely set up. If someone has picked back the most guys at the auction, it is CSK. They have gone with their settled team."

Pathan concluded by pointing out that Dhoni's side have plenty of match-winners in their lineup. He explained:

"They have picked players from their champion team of 2021. They have brought back Robin Uthappa, Rayudu and Bravo. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were in any case there and these names I have taken are those who play in the first XI and are match-winners on their own."

Chennai Super Kings have stuck to their tried-and-tested policy of relying on experienced players. However, they seem to be slightly thin in the bowling department and would require their talismanic skipper's management skills to make it to the IPL playoffs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

