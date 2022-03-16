"It is always a good sign for a leader"- Dinesh Karthik reveals one quality that makes Faf du Plessis a great leader

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes Faf du Plessis is the right man to lead the franchise in IPL 2022. The 37-year-old was picked by RCB in the IPL 2022 auction for a whopping INR 7 crore and was named the captain a few days later.

Dinesh Karthik reckons Du Plessis has great man-management skills and understands how to get the best out of his players. This is something that will definitely keep RCB in good stead, according to the 36-year-old.

Speaking in a video uploaded by RCB on YouTube, here's what Karthik had to say about Du Plessis as the captain:

"As a player over a period of time, Faf is somebody who has maximized his potential. It is always a good sign for a leader because they will have empathy, they will understand people and what cricketers are going through and I think he will have an abundance of that."

Shedding light on how tactically brilliant Du Plessis is, he added:

"I have also played against him when he was a leader of South Africa. He was tactically very astute and that would definitely help and in IPL I think you need a tactically good captain and he is second to none."

"We have a lot of leadership experience in our team" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is part of an extremely experienced RCB team consisting of the likes of Virat Kohli, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. But the 36-year-old believes there are two more players in Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel who add terrific value to this side.

"Harshal Patel has been someone who has phenomenally grown over the last eight months," he said. "Siraj has been one of the most improved fast bowlers for India over the past couple of years."

With a number of leaders present in the team, Karthik reckons it would definitely provide a lot of help to Du Plessis in crunch situations.

"I think we have a lot of leadership experience in our team," he said. "Maxwell has been leading the Melbourne Stars for some time now. Harshal has led Haryana, so we have a lot of leaders in our group."

RCB will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 27.

