"It's a machine and is bound to get a problem sometimes" - Piyush Chawla on DRS being unavailable at the start of CSK vs MI in IPL 2022

Some believe that of the pivotal moments in the encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) was the controversial LBW decision of in-form opener Devon Conway in the first over.

The delivery from Daniel Sams seemed to be missing the leg-stump, but the on-field umpire adjudged the batter out. Unfortunately for Conway, he was unable to review the decision as the DRS was unavailable due to a power cut.

While many CSK fans were outraged at the issue, Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla explained while speaking to ESPNCricinfo that at the end of the day, DRS is just a machine and it is natural to have a technical problem sometimes. He opined:

"It could have gone the other way too. It could have been a plumb LBW and if given not out, there was no DRS available. So it's a machine and is bound to get a problem sometimes. Yes the decision for the umpire was poor as the ball looked to miss the leg-stump. But there is nothing much you can do about it. It was hardly unavailable for 10 minutes and in that span a lot changed."

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Can't believe this needs to be said. Yes Conway was not out, and yes that was poor umpiring, but to base the entire result of that match on that one instance just takes away the entire credit from the MI bowling line up, and takes the blame away from the remaining CSK batters. Can't believe this needs to be said. Yes Conway was not out, and yes that was poor umpiring, but to base the entire result of that match on that one instance just takes away the entire credit from the MI bowling line up, and takes the blame away from the remaining CSK batters.

Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah put CSK on the back foot: Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla also believes most of the damage was done by MI in the powerplay itself when they sent half the CSK team back to the pavilion. Daniel Sams was once again brilliant with the ball and was well supported by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

The 33-year-old stated that although Chennai had a chance to up the ante against the spinners, they simply didn't have enough wickets in hand. He said:

"The way Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah started with the ball, it pushed CSK in the back foot. After that, things become easier for the bowlers to follow because you know the batters are just trying to play out the overs and not play the big shots. The pace and bounce in the surface is what Meredith took advantage of and bowled really well. There was a chance to get runs off Kartikeya, but it was too late till then."

Both MI and CSK will now look to give some youngsters in their squad a chance with an eye on next season.

