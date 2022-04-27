"It's taken us a day or two to digest what happened" - Shane Watson on mood in DC camp after controversial finish to IPL 2022 match against RR

Delhi Capitals (DC)'s assistant coach Shane Watson has shared details about the mood in the team's camp after their 15-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. Watson admitted that it took them some time to digest the loss and the controversy which erupted in the final moments of that game.

DC captain Rishabh Pant called his players back when the umpires refused to give a no-ball in the final over. Shane Watson was visibly unhappy with the way Pant behaved, but the skipper did not listen to him and sent assistant coach Pravin Amre to the field to protest the umpires' decision.

Speaking on DC's YouTube channel ahead of their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Watson said:

"It's taken a day or two to be able to just digest what happened in the last game and work through that situation and make sure that we just do all the things that we possibly can to make sure our ship's pointed in the right direction."

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh in the points table with only six points from seven matches.

He has got incredible power: Shane Watson heaps praise on Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell scored a hat-trick of sixes in the last over of the DC vs RR match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

DC needed 36 runs off the last over to defeat RR. Rovman Powell kept their hopes alive by smashing three sixes off the first three balls. While he could not guide his team to a win, Watson was impressed with his performance, saying:

"It's exciting for Rovman and for Delhi Capitals. He has got incredible power, he has got incredible skill and he has shown this on the international stage as well for the West Indies a number of times."

The Delhi Capitals will be in action tomorrow evening against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be interesting to see if they can return to winning ways.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rovman Powell score a fifty against KKR? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee