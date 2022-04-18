"It was a setback for me as I wanted to do something good" - DC's Khaleel Ahmed on the injury he picked up in last year's IPL 

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Khaleel Ahmed recently revealed how challenging it was to recover from a side strain that he suffered during the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He mentioned that he was very disappointed to have missed several matches because of the injury.

Speaking on DC's official YouTube channel, the left-arm pacer labeled the injury as a major setback. He pointed out that it had an impact on him as he had to sit out for several games at a time when he was bowling well.

Khaleel Ahmed said:

"I had a side strain during the last IPL and I feel that I got injured at the wrong time. This is because I felt that my bowling was about to peak and that sudden injury had an impact on me and I even had to miss several games. It was a setback for me as I wanted to do something good, but had to face an injury at that time."

Talking about the recovery process, he stated that there were a few tournaments coming up which he did not want to miss. However, he suggested that recovering from such an injury takes time and one has to follow a process before playing matches.

He added:

"The recovery took some time. Every day was tough for me because there were a few tournaments coming up. I was trying not to miss those tournaments. But there is a process to recover from an injury as you have to slowly start training and only then can you play a match."

The 24-year-old was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous IPL season. He had complained of side stress after playing two matches for his side in the second-half of the competition.

Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2022

The talented pacer was picked up by DC at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year for ₹5.25 crore. He has featured in four matches for the Delhi-based side so far in the ongoing season and has picked up eight wickets.

He will next be seen in action on Wednesday (April 20) when Delhi take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MCA Stadium in Pune in their 32nd league match of the season.

