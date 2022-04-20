“Their ‘go big’ players are batting way behind” - Ajay Jadeja urges PBKS to utilize batting talent more efficiently in IPL 2022

Ajay Jadeja feels that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are not making the best use of their explosive batting talents in IPL 2022. According to the former Indian batter, Punjab do not need to be conservative at the start and can start attacking right away because they have players who can handle the situation even if early wickets fall.

PBKS have had an up and down time in IPL 2022 so far, winning and losing three apiece. Their batting faltered in the previous game as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat them by seven wickets. Punjab are currently seventh in the points table with six points.

They will now take on eighth-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 32nd match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 20 April. Previewing the clash, Jadeja urged PBKS to shun their conservative approach with the bat at the start of the innings and instead attack from the word do. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he said:

“Punjab have two solid openers, and their ‘go big’ players are batting way behind. They go slow at the start and then go big. They should start attacking from the start. If Mayank Agarwal is unfit, they should move Jonny Bairstow to the top. It is easy for players to bat at no loss or with one wicket down. Once six wickets are down, even big players become no big.”

Punjab stumbled to 61 for four in eight overs against Hyderabad. Despite Liam Livingstone’s 33-ball 60, they could only put up 151 on the board while batting first.

“Shahrukh Khan has not been used yet this year” - Ajay Jadeja on PBKS’ batting order in IPL 2022

Jadeja also raised questions about Punjab’s utilization of big-hitter Shahrukh Khan. He termed Shahrukh a "wonderful player," but lamented that the PBKS think tank has hardly made use of his immense batting talent. The 51-year-old opined:

“Shahrukh Khan is batting too low in the order. His talent needs to be utilized properly. According to me, Shahrukh Khan has not been used yet this year. Shahrukh is a wonderful player. But, if you are playing only the last 10-12 balls, I don’t count it as a being utilized.”

The 26-year-old explosive batter from Tamil Nadu has scored 86 runs in six IPL 2022 matches at an average of 17.20 and a strike rate of 110.26.

Edited by Samya Majumdar