"Jhakaas, Bombay ka swag!" - Ishan Kishan and others rate MI players' looks in entertaining video amid IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) players Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh were featured in a video posted on the franchise's official YouTube channel. In the video, the trio were seen rating the style quotient of some of their teammates, including themselves.

The rating was in the form of a tier-list with levels like 'Theek Thaak', 'Acha Hai', 'Jhakaas', and the highest was 'Bombay Ka Swag'. Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet as well as Ramandeep seemed to have a great time rating the various stylish looks of their MI teammates.

Here's the video that MI posted on their YouTube channel:

Will Ishan Kishan rescue MI's IPL 2022 season?

There were mixed reactions from fans when Ishan Kishan was bought back by MI in the IPL 2022 mega auction for a whopping INR 15.25 crore. While some were happy that the 23-year-old was 'back where he belongs', others felt MI overspent and didn't focus on strengthening other areas.

The latter part has seemed to haunt the five-time IPL champions so far as they have arguably one of the weakest bowling attacks in IPL 2022. They have also lost their first four games this season. Although the franchise has made a strong comeback from situations like this before, a 10-team IPL is a completely different ballgame.

Ishan began the season extremely well and was the Orange Cap holder after MI's second game. However, his approach has been somewhat subdued compared to previous seasons.

The fearless Ishan Kishan, who used to put the bowlers under pressure from ball one, is nowhere to be seen and that is affecting his opening partner Rohit Sharma's game. The 34-year-old has been forced to take the game to the opposition and has been losing his wicket too early for MI's liking.

With 10 games still to go in their league phase, Mumbai will want their costliest auction buy to express himself a bit more freely and prove his critics wrong. If Ishan doesn't get back to his best soon, this could turn out to be a pretty long season for Rohit and his men.

