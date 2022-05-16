IPL 2022 - Jonny Bairstow wasn't used like he should have been: Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has analyzed Punjab Kings' batting line ahead of their all-important clash against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said using Jonny Bairstow in the middle-order when he first came into the team wasn't the right thing to do, arguing that he should have been put at the top from the get-go.

Chawla also asked Shikhar Dhawan to play to his strengths, adding that the duo's partnership would be decisive for the team.

The international leg-spinner said:

"See we all know what kind of batter Jonny Bairstow is but he wasn't being used like that. He was being utilized lower down the order but he isn't a middle-order batter, he plays the new ball well. So when they used him for that, he took a few innings, and now you can see the kind of form he's showing."

He added:

"Those are very good signs for the team. We know Shikhar Dhawan is the most effective when he plays with the straight bat and gets out trying to hit across, which isn't his strength. So a lot will depend on the opening partnership."

Bairstow recorded five sub-15 scores while playing in the middle-order this season, but since his shift up top, he's played knocks of 1 (6), 56 (40), and 66 (29). Skipper Mayank Agarwal has sacrificed his position for the Englishman and is now attempting to play as a floater between the No. 4 and No. 6 positions.

Though Mayank hasn't had much success, Chawla is impressed with the other players in the middle order, especially Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma. He now only wants the No. 3 batter, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, to convert his starts.

Chawla added:

"In the middle-order, Liam Livingstone has been batting well, Bhanuka has contributed well but he hasn't got that big score now... He has played impactful 30s and 40s but not a 70-75 that you expect from a main, No. 3 batter. Someone who has impressed a lot is Jitesh Sharma. The number at which he bats is very difficult because you have to protect your wicket as well as score runs. The way he has fulfilled that role so far is worth all the praise."

Bairstow and Livingstone's half-centuries powered the Kings to a 54-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. They need to win both their remaining league-stage matches to reach 16 points and earn the most direct entry into the final four. Even one loss will make them heavily dependent on other uncontrollable results to qualify.

"You'll have a better chance to get him out if you bowl to your strengths" - Piyush Chawla on tackling swashbuckling batters

When asked how the Capitals' spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel should approach bowling against such a swashbuckling batting lineup, Chawla cited his own example to say they should focus on their strengths. He told them to bowl their best deliveries while also having fun in the moment. The IPL legend remarked:

"I used to enjoy bowling to such batters a lot because I knew even if he'll hit me for one or two, he will also give me a full chance to take his wicket. T20 is such a format that you can't contain runs, you have to go for wickets."

Chawla added:

"So when I used to bowl against such a batting lineup, my plan used to be very simple - I would look to bowl my best ball because the batter is looking to hit you and you'll have a better chance to get him out if you bowl to your strengths."

The match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST. You can catch the live proceedings here.

