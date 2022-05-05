IPL 2022: Kane Williamson has to work on his batting if SRH has to go the distance - Piyush Chawla

Former IPL player Piyush Chawla raised concerns around Kane Williamson's batting form ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2022 clash against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Chawla said Williamson must step up with the bat for the Sunrisers to go the distance this year.

Williamson, who has opened the batting this season, has been in woeful form. The elegant right-handed batter has scored only 195 runs in nine games at an average of 24.37 and has a strike rate of only 99.48. His highest score is 57.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Chawla highlighted that Williamson's batting remains a concern, and the captain must raise his game. He said:

"Look, it's a massive concern. If we talk of Kane Williamson, he is a player around whom the entire batting unit revolves. However, it hasn't happened yet. Hence, in case of chasing big scores, SRH faces trouble. Williamson has to work on his batting if SRH has to go the distance."

When asked whether the captain should demote himself down the order, Chawla said that it would be unfair for any other batter faring well in their position. However, he expects the wicket at the Brabourne Stadium to suit Williamson's batting.

"This point came up when Suneisers lost at the start, but the discussion stopped when they began winning. However, you don't want to disturb the combination, and it is better to avoid changing Williamson's position and disrupting any other batter's slot who is scoring runs."

He continued:

"It's better to leave things as they are because his technique is excellent. It takes one match to gain rhythm, and Brabourne Stadium's wicket is good. He may enjoy batting ther,e and we will get to see a big score."

The 31-year old notably won the Orange Cap in the 2018 edition, scoring 735 runs at an average of 52.50 with eight fifties. However, Sunrisers lost in the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"If we talk about Sunriser's fast bowling unit, it's magnificent" - Piyush Chawla

Umran Malik has been in spectacular form. (Credits: Twitter)

Chawla also shared his thoughts on SRH's bowling attack, saying that their pace bowlers are excellent. However, he underlined the absence of a spinner. The former KKR player added that Washington Sundar's injury and Jagadeesha Suchith's ineffectiveness have made the Sunrisers' spin department unsettled. He said:

"If we talk of their fast bowling unit, it's magnificent. However, Sunrisers lack a spinner because Washington Sundar sustained an injury and then returned. It remains unclear how fit he is. Even if we talk of Suchith, he didn't proactively take wickets against RCB."

Chawla continued:

"Dinesh Karthik played a sweep; it hit the glove and was dismissed down the leg side. Prabhudessai took the aerial route and perished. Thus, it was not like he bowled well due to which the batters got out. The only concern is the lack of a spinner, but their fast bowling unit is sensational."

After losing their first two games, the 2016 champions bounced back to win five games on the trot. Nevertheless, their last two fixtures ended in defeat.

