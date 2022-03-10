IPL 2022: KKR batter Nitish Rana sports a trendy hairstyle with purple and gold streaks resembling his team's jersey

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top-order batter Nitish Rana is sporting a trendy hairstyle with purple and gold-colored streaks ahead of IPL 2022. The two colors have been synonymous with the franchise's jersey for years now.

KKR re-signed Nitish Rana for a hefty ₹8 crores during the mega auction in February after beating off competition from a few franchises. He will now continue to be one of their key middle-order batters.

The Kolkata franchise recently took to its official Instagram handle to give its ardent fans a glimpse of Rana's new look ahead of IPL 2022. They captioned the post:

We can’t get over @nitishrana_official’s hairstyle for #IPL2022 💜💛 📸: @rashidtheartist | #KKRHaiTaiyaar

KKR's campaign in IPL 2022 begins on March 26

IPL 2022 will kick off with a blockbuster contest between last year's finalists KKR and CSK on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The following is the KKR schedule for the IPL 2022 season:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 7, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 14, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 66: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, May 18, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Edited by Diptanil Roy