IPL 2022: KKR sign Aaron Finch as Alex Hales withdraws due to bubble fatigue

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed T20 World Cup-winning Australian skipper Aaron Finch ahead of IPL 2022. Finch comes in as a replacement for Englishman Alex Hales, who has withdrawn from the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue.

KKR will be the ninth team Finch will turn out for in the IPL, the most by any player in the league's history. His last appearance came in IPL 2020 when he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad.

Finch has made 87 appearances in the IPL since his debut back in 2010. The right-handed opener has accumulated 2005 runs at an average of 25.38 and a strike rate of 127.71, with a highest score of 88.

"We look forward to benefiting from his vast experience" - KKR CEO Venky Mysore on Aaron Finch

Venky Mysore, the CEO and MD of KKR, welcomed the signing of Aaron Finch. He went on to state that the team was looking forward to benefiting from his vast experience. Mysore said in a press release by the franchise:

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch, the T20 World Cup-winning captain, to the Knight Riders family. He is excited about joining the rest of the KKR squad in Mumbai and we look forward to benefiting from his vast experience."

Mysore also extended his support on behalf of the franchise to Alex Hales' decision to prioritize his mental well-being. Mysore said:

"We respect Alex Hales' decision of choosing family and mental well-being over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL. Bubble-life isn't easy and a number of players around the world have shared their views on this topic. We will miss having him in the Galaxy of Knights this season, but we wish him all the best."

Alex Hales pulled out towards the later stages of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before making a sudden return to participate in the playoffs for Islamabad United.

Hales is the second player to withdraw from IPL 2022 owing to bio-bubble fatigue. Fellow Englishman Jason Roy also pulled out, with Gujarat Titans (GT) naming Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz as his replacement.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar