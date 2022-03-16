"We will always keep pushing you" - Mahela Jayawardene motivates Mumbai Indians team during Day 1 of training

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jayawardene gave a pep talk to the players of the franchise on Day 1 of the team's training session. He advised the cricketers to make the best use of their practice sessions and push themselves to improve.

MI are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five titles. However, they had a poor run last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Many new faces will be a part of the team this season since only four players could be retained ahead of the mega auction.

Welcoming the new players to the franchise, Jayawardene said in a video posted on MI’s official social media handles:

"Welcome. I know it's the first official session for a lot of the guys. We have got a few guys who have been with us. Rest of them are new. So make sure that you get what you need to get out of a session. And then, communicate whatever you want to be done. Let's get that done, sorted out - like batting, bowling, fielding, extra stuff."

Asserting that Mumbai have put together a talented unit, the former Sri Lankan captain urged the players to make the best use of the support staff.

He added:

"It's a very talented unit. Looking forward to working hard to improve during the season on individual skills and the team. Try and hit that targets that you want to hit. Enjoy the practices, enjoy the challenges.

"We will always keep pushing you. We've got a great group of support staff around us. Make sure you tap into them and get good advice and ask them to keep pushing you. Every day is a learning, enjoy that."

MI retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard ahead of the auction. On the bidding table, they bought back Ishan Kishan for INR 15.25 crore.

Mahela Jayawardene welcomes Rohit Sharma with hilarious "grey hair" comment

Earlier, Jayawardene also welcomed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to the MI camp. Rohit joined the squad after leading India to a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka.

While greeting the cricketer, the Sri Lankan legend cheekily commented:

"He has got more grey hair after beginning captaincy."

MI will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

