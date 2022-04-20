×
"Matlab tujhe kuch mehnat karni hi nahi hai!" - Fans slam PBKS for another batting collapse in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings could only muster 115 in their 20 overs. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 20, 2022 09:45 PM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) once again suffered the downside of their ultra-attacking batting approach as they were bundled out for just 115 by the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Most of the DC bowlers were on the money with their line and length and the Punjab batters just couldn't get going.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed by the approach of the PBKS batting line-up and their decision to back Jonny Bairstow instead of the in-form Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Some also trolled them for their 'fearless' brand of cricket as it is soon becoming a reason for their inconsistency.

Here are some of the reactions:

Can't wait for the World Cup, I'm not watching this team again
DC fan fighting with Pbks fans on match day https://t.co/QOJz1kqQu5
#PBKS batsman in today's match. #DCvsPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/uE28JSMr2m
@PunjabKingsIPL It is not how much you pay the foreign players, it is the productivity that matters. If Bairstow has continuously failed, give him a rest gor heavens sake. PBKS lost today because of poor batting....they deserved it...
Pbks missing my idolo. 😭Kisiki ehmiyat tabhi pata chalti hai jab woh apke paas na hon. All pbks fans understood the values of his 120 sr innings today. #PBKSvsDC #KLRahul https://t.co/R7WMAfrhBG
Sometimes I wonder why we 10-11 guys keep hyping PBKS 🙂
Feeling sad for PBKS with 2 other fans.
Only Punjab Kings could lose to a team that has been in quarantine and not been able to train#DCvPBKS twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
PBKS have been so bad against spinners today that Lalit Yadav is bowling the 18th over and getting wickets.
Shahrukh making sure PBKS never bids for him again 🤣🤣🤣
Before the start of the season,I thought #PBKS will win trophy this time And now they are still struggling to get on top4..they have all the resources in all 3 departments still they are struggling🤡#IPL2022 #DCvPBKS
How come everyone in #IPL is so brutally trolled and this guy Shah Rukh Khan is left without even being discussed of after looting #PBKS by not willing to get retained for lesser price.Is he not even worth trolling 😂😂😂!!#PBKSvsDC #PBKSvDC #DCvsPBKS #PBKS #DC #IPL2022 https://t.co/R7wWsOoglc
Now that KL Rahul is out of pbks, we know now Kumble sir was the one with ambitious playing elevens last year including dropping Bishnoi.
This insane and monster PBKS batting has failed for 3rd time in their 7th match. Evern paralysed batting of CSK has scored 200+ 2 times this season.
PBKS after knowing Covid outbreak in DC Camp.👇🏼92/8 Bas jaldi ghar chalo match khatam karke 😂.#CricketTwitter #DCvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/xsF5dDTiY4
#PBKS is so so bad. Their gameplan is the worse of any franchise ever. They don't deserve this set of good players. #PBKSvsDC
PBKS management deserve a place in hell for playing Johny Bairstow over Rajpaksha. #PBKSvsDC
I can’t even show my face to anyone now lol , being a pbks fan isn’t easy and why am I even a fan lmao 😂 , like I wasn’t thinking straight when I chose this team to support
Karma taking revenge from PBKS on behalf of Bhanuka Rajapaksa for dropping him despite scoring consistently & bringing in Bairstow. #DCvPBKS #IPL2022
@ACKOIndia #PBKS fans to batters: #ACKOForTheFans https://t.co/Fa8lvAYR1K
Bhanuka Rajapaksha was doing a great job till Bairstow arrived, wasn’t he? Typical #SaddaPunjab are sinking again in the middle of yet another #IPL. It will be a miracle if they resurrect their campaign from here #DoddaMathu #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter
Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone went out early 😔Right now fans reaction 😔#DCvPBKS #PBKSvsDC https://t.co/dSwQwcGCoz
Kumble's team struggling to compete with this super team yet again with players like Mayank, Dhawan, Bairstow, Livingston, Rabada, Arsedeep.I hardly see anyone drag Kumble. Always made Kohli look like villain for sending this dictator out.
Jhonny Bairstow in PBKS https://t.co/jc6ZkFlusJ
Punjab you badly want hasaranga. Take him give us bairstow @PunjabKingsIPL
At this point of the season, Rahul Chahar has hit:More boundaries than Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Vijay ShankarMore sixes than Virat Kohli, Riyan Parag, Ajinkya Rahane, Matthew Wade, Jonny Bairstow#DCvsPBKS #DCvPBKS
Thank you Bairstow, it's time to get Rajapaksa in Punjab's XI. #IPL2022 #PunjabKings https://t.co/JjvgrzR7Cw

Delhi bowlers didn't give PBKS any momentum throughout their innings

The Punjab batters got off to a rollicking start with skipper Mayank Agarwal looking in fine touch. However, the introduction of off-spinner Lalit Yadav proved to be the right match-up for the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan as it led to the latter's dismissal.

Agarwal chopped on a delivery that he was looking to dab down to third man. Once again, it was down to the two English stars in Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone to make full use of the powerplay.

Rishabh Pant made a smart move by introducing left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the powerplay. Patel picked up the big wicket of Livingstone in his very first over and pushed PBKS further behind.

Bairstow soon departed and the big-hitters Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan had to consolidate Punjab's innings. The duo added 31 runs and created a nice platform for themselves to up the ante.

However, Patel once again provided the crucial breakthrough of Sharma and that brought a flurry of wickets for the Capitals. Kuldeep Yadav then got into the act to pick up the wickets of Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis.

Rahul Chahar added some crucial runs and ensured that PBKS crossed the three-figure mark. Still, the score of 115 seems to be nowhere near par.

With the explosive batting that DC have, they will back themselves to return to winning ways.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
