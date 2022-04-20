"Matlab tujhe kuch mehnat karni hi nahi hai!" - Fans slam PBKS for another batting collapse in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) once again suffered the downside of their ultra-attacking batting approach as they were bundled out for just 115 by the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Most of the DC bowlers were on the money with their line and length and the Punjab batters just couldn't get going.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed by the approach of the PBKS batting line-up and their decision to back Jonny Bairstow instead of the in-form Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Some also trolled them for their 'fearless' brand of cricket as it is soon becoming a reason for their inconsistency.
Delhi bowlers didn't give PBKS any momentum throughout their innings
The Punjab batters got off to a rollicking start with skipper Mayank Agarwal looking in fine touch. However, the introduction of off-spinner Lalit Yadav proved to be the right match-up for the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan as it led to the latter's dismissal.
Agarwal chopped on a delivery that he was looking to dab down to third man. Once again, it was down to the two English stars in Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone to make full use of the powerplay.
Rishabh Pant made a smart move by introducing left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the powerplay. Patel picked up the big wicket of Livingstone in his very first over and pushed PBKS further behind.
Bairstow soon departed and the big-hitters Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan had to consolidate Punjab's innings. The duo added 31 runs and created a nice platform for themselves to up the ante.
However, Patel once again provided the crucial breakthrough of Sharma and that brought a flurry of wickets for the Capitals. Kuldeep Yadav then got into the act to pick up the wickets of Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis.
Rahul Chahar added some crucial runs and ensured that PBKS crossed the three-figure mark. Still, the score of 115 seems to be nowhere near par.
With the explosive batting that DC have, they will back themselves to return to winning ways.