IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive - Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have officially confirmed that their all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. The franchise said the Australian has been admitted to the hospital and is being closely monitored by the medical team.

Marsh reportedly tested positive in the rapid tests after DC's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, April 16. He then underwent two RT-PCR tests, the first of which came negative but the second returned positive.

He's the third member of the squad to test positive. Physio Patrick Farhart and an unnamed support staff member returned positive tests before the RCB match. This prompted the IPL authorities to advise both teams to follow social distancing and avoid customary handshakes and post-match mingling.

The Capitals didn't mention Farhart in their statement, saying "a few more members" apart from Marsh have tested positive, "including" support staff members. All others have been put in isolation.

The results of their tests are awaited and will decide the fate of their Wednesday match against Punjab Kings.

The statement read:

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition."

"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise."

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."

Marsh was signed for ₹ 6.50 crore by the franchise. He missed their first few games due to injury and only returned for the RCB game. In that match too, he struggled with timing and scored just 14 runs off 24 balls.

He'll now undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine and will now have to return consecutive negative RT-PCR tests taken 24 hours apart to rejoin the bubble.

Delhi Capitals' matches in IPL 2022 after Mitchell Marsh's positive test

DC will face back-to-back matches at arguably the worst possible time. After the Punjab Kings on Wednesday at Pune's MCA Stadium, they are slated to play against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. They then have another six-day break before taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium again.

