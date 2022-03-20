IPL 2022: Moeen Ali yet to receive visa to join CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali is still awaiting his visa for his arrival in India ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Englishman has been waiting for clearance for over 20 days now with just a week to go for CSK's IPL 2022 tournament opener.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, Moeen is waiting for clearance of his travel documents from the Indian High Commission in the UK.

The CEO of the franchise, Kasi Viswanathan, opened up on the issue and said that Moeen Ali has assured the team that he will take the next flight out of the UK once his visa is approved.

CSK's Kasi Viswanathan said in a statement:

"He had applied for his visa on February 28. It has been more than 20 days since the application was submitted. He has been a frequent traveller to India and yet he has not got the travel papers. We are hoping he will join the team soon. He has told us that he will take the very next flight after getting the papers."

Viswanathan also mentioned that the BCCI was involved in helping the franchise in this regard. He mentioned that the team is hopeful of Moeen Ali getting his visa approved by Monday.

"Even the BCCI has got itself involved to help us. We are hoping that he will get the papers by Monday."

The report further mentions that Abdul Naim, an assistant coach in the Gujarat Titans' setup, is also awaiting clearance in the UK to travel to India.

Moeen was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Moeen Ali played a pivotal role in the Chennai team clinching their fourth IPL crown in 2021. As a result of his performances, he was retained prior to the IPL 2022 Auction for a sum of ₹8 crore.

Ravindra Jadeja, skipper MS Dhoni ,and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the three others retained by CSK prior to the auction. The reigning champions then went on to procure 21 more players at the auction held in February.

The Super Kings have been gearing up for IPL 2022 with a training camp at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Moeen Ali and South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, who is currently partaking in the one-dayers against Bangladesh, are yet to join the camp. The rest of their overseas recruits have already linked up and started training.

CSK will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a repeat showdown of last year's Final in the opener of IPL 2022, on March 26. The league phase will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

