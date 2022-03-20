“I love to see 150 kmph being clocked on the big screen” - Mumbai Indians fast bowler Riley Meredith

Riley Meredith, who has been picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) for the IPL 2022 season, has stated that he loves seeing 150 kmph being clocked on the big screen.

The Australian fast bowler was purchased by MI for his base price of ₹1 crore at the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month.

Giving his introduction to fans through a video posted on MI’s official YouTube channel, the pacer said:

“Hi my name is Riley Meredith. I am 25-years-old from Australia. I am a right-arm fast bowler and right-handed batsman. My favorite delivery is a bouncer and I love to see 150 kmph being clocked on the big screen.”

The pacer had represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the 2021 edition. He did not have a great season, claiming four wickets in five matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 9.94.

Meredith has the experience of 55 T20 games, in which he has claimed 71 wickets at an average of 23.36. He has represented Australia in five T20Is and has picked up 8 wickets

Rajkumar Sharma feels Mumbai Indians miscalculated by not retaining Trent Boult

While MI picked Meredith, they had released New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult ahead of the IPL mega auction. According to Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, Mumbai made a miscalculation by failing to retain the Kiwi left-arm seamer.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast a few days back, he opined:

“MI will miss Trent Boult for sure and they miscalculated. Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have won them so many games. I really don’t know how they let him go. To make up for Boult’s absence, they went for Unadkat, who has done well for Saurashtra recently. He has proved to be expensive, but because of his experience, there are always hopes that he can deliver. The two other left-armers have been picked as backup it seems.”

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently completed their quarantine and joined the rest of the MI squad in training. All three players were part of Team India’s squad for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2022 schedule

Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, March 27, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 9, MCA Stadium Pune.

Match 23: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 13, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

