×
Create
Notifications

"Ain't getting another contract" - Netizens tear apart GT's Matthew Wade after flop show against RR in IPL 2022 final

Matthew Wade was dismissed for 8 runs in IPL 2022 final (Pic: IPLT20.com)
Matthew Wade was dismissed for 8 runs in IPL 2022 final (Pic: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Aditya Suketu Desai
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 11:28 PM IST
News

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Matthew Wade once again failed to make an impact with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2022 final as he perished early in the final against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 29. RR's Trent Boult got the better of Matthew Wade, having him caught at short mid-wicket in the fifth over of GT's chase. The left-hander managed just 8(10) in the all-important contest.

Wade has come under the scanner for his lack of form in this year's cash-rich league. The swashbuckler has had an underwhelming run in the competition and has struggled in terms of consistency.

Fans on Twitter lambasted the Australian keeper for his flop show in IPL 2022 after he failed to step up in the summit clash.

Here are some of the reactions.

Mathew Wade has been a waste of spot for GT. Poor Sai Sudharsan who was doing well got the axe for this
Mathew Wade aint getting another IPL contract. #IPLFinal
Matthew Wade in IPL :8, 35, 16, 20, 10, 12, 19, 6, 1, 30 🤬
Baffles the mind how Matthew Wade makes it into a playing 11 , the guy is not a top order batsman that avg of below 14 is testament to his ability.Indian obsession with Aus players never ends. #GTvRR
Matthew Wade shaheen basher is the biggest fraud this season.
Matthew Wade, disaster of a season.
Matthew Wade is Vijay Shankar Part 2 #IPLFinal #GTvRR
Matthew Wade should not have been selected. Poor form so pressure of final was too much for him. #GujaratTitans #IPLFinal
Matthew Wade in #IPL2022 Innings = 10Runs = 157SR = 113.77Avg. = 15.70Sai Sudershan would have performed way better than Wade if he was given more chances. #IPLFinals
Players who had absolutely no business playing the #IPLFinal -1. Matthew Wade2. Riyan Parag#GTvRR #IPL2022
Matthew Wade has been utter useless entire tournament.
That is matthew wade always regardless of format. Looks million dollar and gets out.

RR elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2022 final. However, they could only put up a below par total of 130 as GT bowlers came up with an impressive performance in the crucial fixture.

Matthew Wade in IPL 2022

The dynamic Aussie batter was signed by the Gujarat-based franchise for ₹2.40 crore at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. While the team management backed him to bat in the top order, he could not make it count.

The southpaw mustered just 157 runs from his ten appearances in the competition this year. Furthermore, he had an ordinary strike rate of 113.77 along with a batting average of 15.70.

It is worth mentioning that Matthew Wade made his IPL debut in 2011 for Delhi Daredevils (rechristened as Delhi Capitals). However, he didn't feature in any seasons after that.

Also Read Article Continues below

His heroics in the T20 World Cup 2021 gave a new lease of life to his IPL career and he was roped in by GT for the latest edition. The Aussie failed to impress in his comeback season and it remains to be seen if he will be able to retain his place in the playing XI next year or find a new buyer.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी