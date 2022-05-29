"Ain't getting another contract" - Netizens tear apart GT's Matthew Wade after flop show against RR in IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Matthew Wade once again failed to make an impact with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2022 final as he perished early in the final against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 29. RR's Trent Boult got the better of Matthew Wade, having him caught at short mid-wicket in the fifth over of GT's chase. The left-hander managed just 8(10) in the all-important contest.
Wade has come under the scanner for his lack of form in this year's cash-rich league. The swashbuckler has had an underwhelming run in the competition and has struggled in terms of consistency.
Fans on Twitter lambasted the Australian keeper for his flop show in IPL 2022 after he failed to step up in the summit clash.
Here are some of the reactions.
RR elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2022 final. However, they could only put up a below par total of 130 as GT bowlers came up with an impressive performance in the crucial fixture.
Matthew Wade in IPL 2022
The dynamic Aussie batter was signed by the Gujarat-based franchise for ₹2.40 crore at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. While the team management backed him to bat in the top order, he could not make it count.
The southpaw mustered just 157 runs from his ten appearances in the competition this year. Furthermore, he had an ordinary strike rate of 113.77 along with a batting average of 15.70.
It is worth mentioning that Matthew Wade made his IPL debut in 2011 for Delhi Daredevils (rechristened as Delhi Capitals). However, he didn't feature in any seasons after that.
His heroics in the T20 World Cup 2021 gave a new lease of life to his IPL career and he was roped in by GT for the latest edition. The Aussie failed to impress in his comeback season and it remains to be seen if he will be able to retain his place in the playing XI next year or find a new buyer.