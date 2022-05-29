"Ain't getting another contract" - Netizens tear apart GT's Matthew Wade after flop show against RR in IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Matthew Wade once again failed to make an impact with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2022 final as he perished early in the final against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 29. RR's Trent Boult got the better of Matthew Wade, having him caught at short mid-wicket in the fifth over of GT's chase. The left-hander managed just 8(10) in the all-important contest.

Wade has come under the scanner for his lack of form in this year's cash-rich league. The swashbuckler has had an underwhelming run in the competition and has struggled in terms of consistency.

Fans on Twitter lambasted the Australian keeper for his flop show in IPL 2022 after he failed to step up in the summit clash.

Here are some of the reactions.

Abdulqadir Johar @Abdulll49 Mathew Wade has been a waste of spot for GT. Poor Sai Sudharsan who was doing well got the axe for this Mathew Wade has been a waste of spot for GT. Poor Sai Sudharsan who was doing well got the axe for this

Thakur @hassam_sajjad Matthew Wade in IPL :



8, 35, 16, 20, 10, 12, 19, 6, 1, 30 🤬 Matthew Wade in IPL :8, 35, 16, 20, 10, 12, 19, 6, 1, 30 🤬

Shaun @shaun_pg Baffles the mind how Matthew Wade makes it into a playing 11 , the guy is not a top order batsman that avg of below 14 is testament to his ability.Indian obsession with Aus players never ends. #GTvRR Baffles the mind how Matthew Wade makes it into a playing 11 , the guy is not a top order batsman that avg of below 14 is testament to his ability.Indian obsession with Aus players never ends. #GTvRR

Duke @Dukey2024 Matthew Wade shaheen basher is the biggest fraud this season. Matthew Wade shaheen basher is the biggest fraud this season.

Arjun @JoffG0D Matthew Wade, disaster of a season. Matthew Wade, disaster of a season.

LawryGov @SLOGANGOV #IPLFinal Matthew Wade should not have been selected. Poor form so pressure of final was too much for him. #GujaratTitans Matthew Wade should not have been selected. Poor form so pressure of final was too much for him. #GujaratTitans #IPLFinal

Lucky ❤️✨ @LBerojya



Innings = 10

Runs = 157

SR = 113.77

Avg. = 15.70



Sai Sudershan would have performed way better than Wade if he was given more chances. Matthew Wade in #IPL2022 Innings = 10Runs = 157SR = 113.77Avg. = 15.70Sai Sudershan would have performed way better than Wade if he was given more chances. #IPLFinals Matthew Wade in #IPL2022 Innings = 10Runs = 157SR = 113.77Avg. = 15.70Sai Sudershan would have performed way better than Wade if he was given more chances. #IPLFinals

Aditya @paddlesweeps That is matthew wade always regardless of format. Looks million dollar and gets out. That is matthew wade always regardless of format. Looks million dollar and gets out.

RR elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2022 final. However, they could only put up a below par total of 130 as GT bowlers came up with an impressive performance in the crucial fixture.

Matthew Wade in IPL 2022

The dynamic Aussie batter was signed by the Gujarat-based franchise for ₹2.40 crore at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. While the team management backed him to bat in the top order, he could not make it count.

The southpaw mustered just 157 runs from his ten appearances in the competition this year. Furthermore, he had an ordinary strike rate of 113.77 along with a batting average of 15.70.

It is worth mentioning that Matthew Wade made his IPL debut in 2011 for Delhi Daredevils (rechristened as Delhi Capitals). However, he didn't feature in any seasons after that.

His heroics in the T20 World Cup 2021 gave a new lease of life to his IPL career and he was roped in by GT for the latest edition. The Aussie failed to impress in his comeback season and it remains to be seen if he will be able to retain his place in the playing XI next year or find a new buyer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit