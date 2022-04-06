"Wherever Shreyas wants to bowl me, I am happy" - Pat Cummins on his role for KKR in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins has asserted that he is ready to take on any role that skipper Shreyas Iyer wants him to play during IPL 2022.

The Aussie speedster was utilized across various phases of the innings by former Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan during the IPL 2021 season. Following a change in leadership, the 28-year-old stated that he has no qualms if his responsibilities are modified.

Speaking during an interview uploaded to IPLT20.COM, Cummins said:

“Wherever Shreyas (Iyer) wants to bowl me, I am happy to play my role. Hopefully, I can add something, whatever phase (of the game) it is. I am not too fussed. Whenever I get the ball, I’ll try and do my best.”

The Aussie Test captain joined the Kolkata squad a few days back. He is eligible for selection starting Wednesday’s match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and has been picked in the playing XI. Asked to share his feelings on rejoining the franchise for another IPL season, Cummins stated:

“Feeling good. It’s been 10 days since we finished our last Test match, so it has given me a chance to rest up. Joined the boys a few days ago and it has been good fun. Pumped to be back here.”

As per Cricket Australia’s NOC, centrally contracted players can only take part in IPL 2022 from April 6.

“I am here if he needs my help” - Pat Cummins on providing assistance to Shreyas Iyer

Being a captain himself (of Australia’s Test side), the fast bowler is expected to share his thoughts with skipper KKR Shreyas. Stating that he would definitely chip in if needed, the Aussie asserted that Shreyas already has a lot of good people around him. Cummins said:

“Yeah, I am here if he needs my help. But he has got some great people around him. He is a great operator, played a bit with him a few years ago. I’ll be here to help anyone in any way I can.”

Asked for his views on the importance of match-ups in the IPL, the 28-year-old admitted that having played against each other before does help. He explained:

“It helps having played against other people. Rohit Sharma, played a lot against him over the years. You kind of know, get a good feel of their strengths. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be your day, but it does help sometimes.”

While KKR have won two of their three matches in IPL 2022 so far, MI are still searching for their first victory, having gone down to Delhi and Rajasthan in their first two matches.

