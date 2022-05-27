“He does not get the amount of credit he deserves” - Harbhajan Singh on RCB’s unsung hero in IPL 

Former India player Harbhajan Singh reckons Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel does not get the kind of credit he deserves for his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old described the medium pacer as a ‘phenomenal match-winner’.

Patel, 31, rose to fame when he won the Purple Cap last season, claiming 32 wickets in 15 games. He has carried his form into the ongoing edition as well. In 14 games for RCB so far, he has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 20.05 and an economy rate of 7.57.

He was one of the standout performers with the ball in RCB’s 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022 Eliminator. He ended with figures of 1-25 as Bangalore held Lucknow to 193- 6, defending a total of 207-4.

Praising the pacer ahead of Bangalore's Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, Harbhajan Singh told Sportskeeda:

“Harshal Patel is an unbelievable bowler. We don’t talk enough about him. He is one of those players who does not get the amount of credit he deserves. He has been a phenomenal match-winner for RCB over the years. He is doing a similar job to what Yuzvendra Chahal earlier did for the franchise. When the pressure is on, he is there to deliver the goods.”

Harshal Patel bowled two economical overs at the death (18th and 20th) against LSG, conceding only eight and nine runs, respectively. He also picked up the crucial wicket of Marcus Stoinis.

“Harshal Patel’s slower ones are very difficult to pick” - Harbhajan Singh on RCB pacer's versatility

Harshal Patel’s slower deliveries have dismissed many big names in the IPL. Sharing his views on the same, Harbhajan Singh said that the pacer’s variations are tough to pick, as his arm speed doesn’t change even as he alters the speed of his deliveries. The former India off-spinner elaborated:

“Harshal Patel’s slower ones are very difficult to pick. I have also played against him quite a bit. His arm speed is the same for the slower balls as well as his faster ones. Harshal himself has said that his effort ball is the slower one because he has to use the body in the same manner that he does for his regular deliveries. He’s among the best exponents of the slower ball presently.”

Having made his IPL debut in 2012, the RCB pacer has claimed 97 wickets in 77 games at an average of 22.57 and an economy rate of 8.39.

