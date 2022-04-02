IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Buttler, Kishan occupy top spot; Chahal moves to second - Updated after match 9 

The ninth match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Sanju Samson-led side emerged victorious by 23 runs to claim their top spot in the points table.

After being put in to bat by MI captain Rohit Sharma, RR scored 193-8 in their first innings. The chief architect of the first innings was Jos Buttler, who scored the first hundred of IPL 2022.

Chasing the total, MI were in the game for the majority of the second innings but a poor outing by the lower-order let the side down. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan's half-centuries ended in vain as Pollard cut a lonely figure towards the end.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

RR move to the top of the points table.

After their second successive win, RR moved into the top spot in the points table with a commanding net run rate of 2.100. Either the Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans will join the inaugural winners tonight following the culmination of their match.

Branded as slow starters, the five-time champions lived up to their tag with their second straight loss. MI are ninth in the points table with a net run rate of -1.029, just above Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have a game in hand.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Buttler and Kishan have both scored 135 runs in 2 matches (PC: IPLT20.com)

Opening batters Jos Buttler and Ishan Kishan are only separated by their averages and strike rate at the top of the Orange Cap list. By virtue of better numbers, Kishan currently holds the title with 135 runs, the same tally as Jos Buttler.

Kishan scored his second fifty in a row after Buttler scored a commanding century in the first innings and held the cap for a while. 19-year-old Tilak Varma also broke into the top 10 following a well-compiled half-century.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Chahal moved into the second spot after a brilliant spell against MI

Narrowly missing out on a hat-trick, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registered figures of 2-26 in a relatively high-scoring encounter. Moving only below Umesh Yadav on the Purple Cap leaderboard, Chahal continues his dream start with his new franchise after picking up five wickets in his first two matches.

Mumbai Indians' Tymal Mills also entered the top 10 after a spell of 3-35. He currently occupies the sixth spot with four wickets.

