IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Dhawan and Bravo move into top 3 - Updated after Match 38 

PBKS move into mid-table with the win.
Gokul Nair
Modified Apr 26, 2022 12:01 AM IST
The 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Mayank Agarwal-led side completed a double over the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

We do a 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 over the Super Kings! 💪🏻#SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ #PBKSvCSK https://t.co/nFugTCI97O

Winning his second successive toss after a lean spell with the coin, Ravindra Jadeja opted to bowl first. On a sluggish surface that was used in yesterday's contest, PBKS posted their lowest powerplay score. Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 helped the franchise post a total of 187.

That's that from Match 38.@PunjabKingsIPL win by 11 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-38 #PBKSvCSK #TATAIPL https://t.co/7tfDgabSuX

CSK struggled from the word go, with their out-of-form top order not helping. Despite a blistering knock by Ambati Rayudu, the above-par total remained out of CSK's reach by 11 runs. A stellar death bowling display by PBKS accounted for the pressure on the back end, off which they capitalized.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

PBKS move into mid-table after the win
CSK's search for momentum ended in despair yet again as they remained rooted near the bottom end of the table. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side became the first side after the Mumbai Indians to lose six matches this season. The defeat also took a hit to their net-run rate, which now reads at -0.538.

PBKS began the second half of the tournament with a much-needed win. They now rise to the sixth spot in the table, two points off fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The slender margin of victory did not help much with their net run rate, which improved a bit to -0.419.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Shikhar Dhawan is third on the Orange Cap list (PC: IPLT20.com).
One of the most consistent performers in the history of the league, hitting the 300-run mark for the season with his unbeaten 88-run knock. He also became the second player after Virat Kohli to record 6000 runs in the competition.

Ambati Rayudu, who kept CSK in the game with his entertaining innings of 78 off 39 deliveries, made it to the top 10. His tally of 246 runs in eight matches has only been bettered in his franchise by Shivam Dube, with a small margin of one run separating the two.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Dwayne Bravo is third on the Purple Cap list (PC: IPLT20.com).
With aging wickets aiding the slower bowlers, Dwayne Bravo's wicket-taking spree continued. The all-rounder recorded a spell of 2-42, which included the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone. The highest wicket-taker in IPL history now has 14 wickets for the season.

Rahul Chahar continues to mark his presence in the top ten list among wicket-takers after hitting double figures in the previous match. The wrist-spinner ended wicket-less in tonight's encounter with figures of 0-30 in three overs.

