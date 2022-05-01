IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock continue their rise - Updated after Match 45 

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). The KL Rahul-led side secured a six-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 1.

In only the second instance of this tournament, the side winning the toss elected to bat first. LSG, batting under the sun, posted 195-3 in their 20 overs on the back of the captain's knock of 77(51). Shardul Thakur was responsible for all three wickets that fell over the course of the innings.

LSG 195/3

DC 189/7



Lucknow Super Giants won by 6 runs



DC endured a rough start to the chase. The side lost both their openers in the first two overs before skipper Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh stepped up with some counter-attacking cricket in the powerplay. However, a cluster of wickets derailed the chase as it headed into the death overs. The Delhi-based side could ultimately muster a total of only 189-7.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

LSG climb to the second spot in the table

LSG claimed second spot following the win over DC. Their all-round performance makes them the second side to amass 14 points in the ongoing tournament. The win also bolsters their net run rate slightly to 0.397

DC's failure to string two wins in a row continued as they struggled to find consistency. Their strong run rate does not take a huge hit with a slender margin of defeat. The figure now reads at 0.587.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

KL Rahul continues to tail Jos Buttler (PC: IPLT20.com)

KL Rahul extended his run tally for the season to 451 runs in 10 innings. The LSG skipper crossed the 400-run mark in an IPL campaign for the fourth successive time. His knock of 77 off 51 deliveries, which anchored the first innings, included four fours and five sixes. He remains second on the list behind runaway leader Jos Buttler.

His opening partner, Quinton de Kock, also continued his good run of form with a handy innings at the top of the order. The wicket-keeper batter scored a quickfire 23 off 13 deliveries, taking his run tally for the season to 294, placing him sixth on the list.

Deepak Hooda's crucial fifty helped him reach the 10th spot in the list, which means that LSG now have three batters in the top-10 of the Orange Cap list.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav is second on the list with 17 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav missed out on the opportunity to close the gap on current Purple Cap leader Yuzvendra Chahal. The left-arm spinner ended wicketless off the three overs he bowled, conceding 29 runs as well.

Chahal remains at the top of the pile with a two-wicket lead. The leg-spinner now has 19 wickets from nine matches.

