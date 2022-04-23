IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: T Natarajan moves to the second spot -Updated after Match 36

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Faf du Plessis-led side endured a humiliating 9-wicket defeat at the Brabourne Stadium.

After being sent in to bat first, RCB were put on the back foot by Marco Jansen right away. The left-arm pacer claimed three wickets in his first over, which included Virat Kohli's second successive golden duck. It was all downhill for the three-time finalists from there and they registered the fifth-lowest score in IPL history.

Chasing a mere 69 for victory, SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma put up 64 for the first wicket. The Orange Army secured their fifth win on the trot with 12 overs to spare.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

SRH move to the second position in the table.

SRH moved into the second spot in the points table with a dominant win over their Southern rivals. The nine-wicket win, which was achieved with plenty of overs to spare, also gives a huge boost to their net run rate, which now reads at 0.691.

RCB remain in the top four despite the defeat, having played an extra game. The heavy defeat has taken a toll on their net run rate as well. Their net run rate of -0.472 is the only negative figure among the top seven franchises in the table.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Jos Buttler has a mammoth lead at the top of the list (PC: IPLT20.com).

The low-scoring encounter has not disturbed the list of the top 10 run-getters in the tournament so far. Jos Buttler continues to maintain a lead at the top of the pile with 491 runs on the back of his three hundreds.

Abhishek Sharma was placed 15th on the list following his brisk knock of 47 off 28 deliveries. RCB's leading run-getter Dinesh Karthik, who could not add to his run tally, is 20th on the list with 210 runs at a strike rate of 200.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

T Natarajan is the leading wicket-taker among the pacers in the tournament.

The pacers made the most of a lively surface at the Brabourne Stadium. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan continued his good run of form and now has 15 wickets in the tournament so far.

He took the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell and cleaned up the tail in a solid spell of bowling. He returned with figures of three wickets for 10 runs with an over remaining in his quota.

Wanindu Hasaranga ended wicket-less after only being awarded a solitary over in a forgettable encounter for RCB. He now has 11 wickets and is ranked eighth on the list.

