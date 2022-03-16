"Polly is home" - MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard lands in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 

Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder Kieron Pollard is the latest cricket star to join the team's pre-season camp ahead of the highly anticipated 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The franchise took to their social media handles earlier today to announce the arrival of the seasoned campaigner. The five-time champions are currently placed at the Trident Bandra Kurla Complex and have reserved the entire hotel for their players and support staff.

Mumbai Indians posted:

"𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲 is home & we can't control our excitement! 🤩🔥 Welcome back to मुंबई, Big man! 👊💙 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro @kieron.pollard55."

Pollard is an integral part of the MI line-up and has contributed significantly to the success of the team over the years with his brilliant all-round performances. He was one of four players retained by the franchise prior to the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The likes of Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah and Tim David have already touched base in Mumbai ahead of this year's cash-rich league, scheduled to begin on March 26. The side have also started their training for the edition.

MI to open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27

The Rohit Sharma-led side are scheduled to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their opening contest of the season at the the Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

They are in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️



Which team are you rooting for in 🤔 Hello FansSet your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022 Hello Fans 👋Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 https://t.co/cBCzL1tocA

While Mumbai are the most successful team in the league's history, their previous season proved to be a miserable one. They failed to make it to the all-important playoffs and finished fifth after the league stage.

They will be looking forward to stage a turnaround this time as they aim for their record-extending sixth championship title in the country's flagship T20 competition.

MI squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith

