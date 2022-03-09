IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson shares his workout routine 

Sanju Samson recently shared his workout routine at the gym with his followers on Instagram. He is putting in hard yards to maintain optimum fitness levels ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

The 27-year-old last represented India during the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. Across three games, he scored 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and an impressive strike rate of 154.05

Following the series, Sanju Samson has been training hard in the gym to further improve his fitness. He gave fans a glimpse of his workout regimen by sharing a picture as a story on his official Instagram handle.

"He obviously hasn't grabbed his opportunities"- Wasim Jaffer on Sanju Samson's performances against Sri Lanka

Wasim Jaffer believes Samson did not take advantage of his opportunities against Sri Lanka in the 3-match T20I series. Jaffer reckoned that a couple of decent performances would have helped Samson stake claim for the third wicket-keeper or reserve batter spot in the squad.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the T20I series, Wasim Jaffer analyzed Samson's performances and said:

"He obviously hasn't grabbed his opportunities. These games were a good opportunity for him to stake his claim as a third wicketkeeping option or as a batter. He shows a lot of promise, he does show the glimpse of what he can do but just doesn't take the opportunity that other guys have taken."

Despite his indifferent returns with the bat, Wasim Jaffer feels that team management might persist with Sanju Samson because of his potential. In this regard, Jaffer added:

"But I think he's definitely in the scheme of things. I don't think this Indian team setup will mind that he's got 30s but they would definitely see that he's around for sure."

Sanju Samson's campaign with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 will commence on March 29 when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

