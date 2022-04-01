"I feel I will be able to confuse the batters even more" - Ravi Bishnoi says he is working on his leg-spin

Ravi Bishnoi has revealed that he is working on adding a potent leg-spinning delivery to his arsenal.

Bishnoi was the star performer with the ball for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While the other LSG bowlers were taken to the cleaners as CSK posted a mammoth score of 210/7, the wrist-spinner finished with exceptional figures of 2/24 in his four-over spell.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Ravi Bishnoi was asked by Irfan Pathan if he is working on his leg-spin or concentrating on improving his googlies and sliders even further. He replied:

"I am working on my leg-spin as well because I feel I will be able to confuse the batters even more if that gets added to my bowling. I am trying, it will definitely come one day."

Bishnoi was also asked about the difficulties he faced while bowling on the placid Brabourne Stadium pitch, to which he responded:

"It was a very good wicket for the batters. 210 runs are also getting chased. One advantage was that the ball was skidding on this wicket. So I thought if a slightly shorter length is bowled, it was causing difficulties. I stuck to my plans, I tried to bowl back of the length so that they have to play a good shot to hit from there."

Bishnoi brought LSG back into the game when he caught the marauding Robin Uthappa plumb in front of the wicket in his very first over. He later castled Ambati Rayudu when the veteran cricketer tried to go for a big hit.

"Everyone is playing as a unit and backing each other" - Ravi Bishnoi on his experience of playing for LSG

Ravi Bishnoi moved from the Punjab Kings to LSG along with KL Rahul [P/C: iplt20.com]

Ravi Bishnoi shared his thoughts about playing for a new franchise in the form of the Lucknow Super Giants. He said:

"The experience has been very good till now. We have played two matches, both have been close and won this one, we gave it a good try in the last match as well but unfortunately, we didn't end up on the winning side. But the environment is very good, everyone is playing as a unit and backing each other."

Ravi Bishnoi was further asked about Gautam Gambhir's presence with LSG as a mentor. He responded:

"There is feedback from his side, he spoke to me yesterday as well, what I am feeling, how I am planning to bowl. His presence is helping us a lot and he told me to take my time before bowling my deliveries."

On a lighter note, Bishnoi named Gambhir as the most emotional person in the LSG dugout. He highlighted that the former India cricketer's reaction after LSG's win was ample evidence of his passion for the game.

Edited by Sai Krishna

