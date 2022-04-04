IPL 2022: "These 2 spinners can do the job" - Ravi Shastri impressed with the Yuzvendra Chahal-Ravichandran Ashwin combo

Cricketer-turned-analyst Ravi Shastri is bullish on the abilities of Rajasthan Royals' spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. He said the pair not only pick up wickets, but can also contain runs when needed.

Shastri said he was "very happy" with Chahal's two wickets (2/26) against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. He lauded the leg-spinner's calculated risk-taking. He termed Ashwin's game-changing ball to clean-bowl Tilak Varma "brilliant," saying it made him believe that the duo could do the job even in Wankhade's dewy conditions.

He told ESPNcricinfo:

"(Will Ashwin-Chahal will be a threat at the Wankhade?) Absolutely. And I was very happy with Chahal's bowling. He knew he had to take risks in between. The match was stuck in such a way that his job wasn't to contain runs but also to take wickets. The risks he took were brilliant and they paid off. Ashwin as well - when he got hit for the reverse sweep six by Tilak Varma, the slow, flighted delivery he bowled which looped and dropped was a brilliant ball. These two spinners can do the job - both contain and take wickets."

Although Chahal and Ashwin were pre-eminent in RR defending 194 runs against the five-time champions, the platform for the win was set up by opener Jos Buttler's fantastic 68-ball 100. Shastri feels that getting a hundred so early in the tournament can quickly turn into a big season for the wicketkeeper-batter.

When asked about the subject, he said:

"Yes, why not? He's a dangerous player, an in-form player, and after that century his confidence would be on another level."

The most runs Buttler has scored in a season is 548 in IPL 2018. Interestingly, he didn't even score a single fifty in the first half of that year. But once in form, the 31-year-old scored five half-centuries on the trot in the second half.

"Rajasthan are playing better cricket" - Ravi Shastri on picking favorites for the match

Making his prediction for the RCB versus RR clash, Shastri said that although Rajasthan are "playing better cricket," Bangalore can make it even by winning the toss and using Josh Hazlewood's services with the new ball. He explained:

"Rajasthan are playing better cricket. But if [RCB] wins the toss at Wankhade and Hazlewood picks 2-3 wickets at the start then anything can happen."

The match will start at 7:30 pm IST at the Wankhade Stadium.

