IPL 2022: "He should be mindful of the state of the game" - Ravi Shastri on Shreyas Iyer's recent dismissals against spin

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has advised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer to be "a bit mindful" of the match situation while taking on the spinners in IPL 2022. Shastri feels that if Iyer gives himself some more time at the crease, he can score "big runs" in the upcoming games.

Iyer was dismissed by leg-spinners in KKR's last two matches. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), when the team expected him to take the first innings deep and help set a good score, he went hard against Wanindu Hasaranga and got out for 13 (10). Against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, he looked in ominous touch, racing to 26 off just 14 balls, but mistimed a slog-sweep against Rahul Chahar.

Shastri defended Iyer's skills against spin, saying he understands the risks and will "always be aggressive" against the slower bowlers. He added that the right-hander just needs to avoid getting in haste and pick his moment to hit the big shots.

He told ESPNcricinfo:

"Shreyas will always be aggressive against spin. He knows it's his strength as well. If it comes off, he'll hit 3-4 sixes. But the way he's got out, I believe, as a captain, he should be a bit mindful of the state of the game, the situation, and what the team needs from him. And he should take some time. The way he got out in the last two matches, he could've easily taken four-five balls and tried that shot. There was no need to hurry. If he does that, he'll perhaps score runs and big runs."

Shastri also pointed out that straightening his hitting arc can also help Iyer's cause, saying:

"What I've seen with Shreyas is that he normally hits straight. The two times he's got out in this IPL, the first ball was so close to him that he couldn't get the elevation and the ball went flat to the boundary. The second time he went for a cross-batted shot and it lobbed up in the air. So whenever he hits straighter - mid-on, down the ground, mid-off - his sixes come off and travel a long distance."

The first dismissal cost KKR the match but the second was saved by Andre Russell's brilliance. The all-rounder blasted a 31-ball 70 to win KKR's second match of the season.

Shreyas Iyer will be aware that Mumbai Indians are under pressure: Ravi Shastri

KKR will now take on their most difficult rivals, the Mumbai Indians, who have defeated them 22 times in 27 matches. Shastri said Mumbai-born Iyer doesn't need any extra motivation for this game. He argued the KKR skipper will know Mumbai are under pressure after back-to-back losses and will want to make it count.

Shastri said:

"It's a big match and he doesn't require any motivation. He's a Mumbai player himself and Pat Cummins' return has strengthened the team as well. They've played some good cricket so far; they are a good side and Shreyas has captained really well too. I think he'll be in a good frame of mind. He'll also be aware that Mumbai Indians are under pressure and that this is the time to catch them off-guard. It'll be a good game.

The KKR versus MI match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar