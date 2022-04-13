"Rayudu's catch reminded me of Ponting" - Sachin Tendulkar after CSK vs RCB in IPL 2022

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was highly impressed with Ambati Rayudu's one-handed catch to get rid of Akash Deep on Tuesday. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter took a brilliant catch at short cover off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling and that reminded Tendulkar of Ricky Ponting's grab for Mumbai Indians (MI).

In 2013, in a game between the MI and the Delhi Daredevils, Ponting took a similar one-handed catch off the bowling of Harbhajan Singh. It still remains as one of the most iconic moments in the league.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Tendulkar said that it was the early wickets in the powerplay that cost the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their chase against CSK. He opined:

"Rayudu's catch off Jadeja's bowling reminded me of Ponting. It was just magnificent. Bengaluru would still be thinking that if they hadn't lost too many wickets up top, they would have probably chased the total down."

Sachin Tendulkar was also impressed with the way Jadeja bowled wicket-to-wicket against the dangerous Glenn Maxwell. The CSK skipper kept things simple and cleaned Maxwell up to provide a killer blow to RCB. On this, Tendulkar said:

"Jadeja bowled well in partnership with Theekshana. He used his experience against dangerman Maxwell. 'If he misses, I hit the stump' and that is exactly what happened. The experience came in handy."

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Maxwell has been bowled by Jadeja in almost every IPL jersey! 🤣 Maxwell has been bowled by Jadeja in almost every IPL jersey! 🤣

Very few players in world cricket are picking the line and length as fast as Dinesh Karthik is: Sachin Tendulkar

Although RCB lost the match comprehensively in the end, until Dinesh Karthik was there at the crease, anything was possible. The 36-year-old has been given the role of a finisher by the franchise and he has played it almost to perfection this season.

Sachin Tendulkar believes Karthik is in such sublime form because he is able to pick the line and length of the delivery very early. He stated:

"Dinesh Karthik has the ability to play 360 degrees, be it against a spinner or fast bowler. He began to attack from ball one. He didn't premeditate the shot, he waits for the ball and plays his shot. Very few players in world cricket are picking the line and length as fast as he is. He is waiting for the ball to come and then he improvises the shot."

After a morale-boosting win against RCB, it will be interesting to see whether CSK can win some games on the bounce to climb up the points table.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee