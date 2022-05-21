×
RCB change profile photo, post letter in support of MI for their encounter against DC in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be supporting Mumbai in their final game of IPL 2022 against Delhi. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 21, 2022 05:48 PM IST
News

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media to announce that they will be cheering for the Mumbai Indians (MI) when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight.

RCB have finished their league stage on 16 points, but DC can match that if they win against MI. Delhi also have a better net run rate, which means that for Bengaluru to qualify for the playoffs, MI will have to beat Delhi. A comprehensive win over DC could also result in Mumbai not finishing the season in last place.

The Royal Challengers took to their social media handles to change their profile photo as a sign of support to MI with the initiative '#REDTURNSBLUE'. They tweeted:

#NewProfilePic https://t.co/IqRXDRDQ0E

They also posted a letter on social media wherein they motivated MI to play fearlessly against DC and finish their season on a high. The letter read:

"Hey @mipaltan, the entire RCB will cheer for you like #OneFamily , you go #PlayBold against DC!"
#RedTurnsBlue for today! A letter to @mipaltan from RCB. 💪🏻We’re backing you to #PlayBold all the way. Go get ‘em, champs! 🙌🏻#WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #MIvDC https://t.co/MDFYFv20lb

Skipper Faf du Plessis said in the post-match presentation ceremony after their win over the Gujarat Titans that he is backing MI skipper Rohit Sharma to score big against DC. After the game, both Virat Kohli and du Plessis spoke about how the entire squad will support Mumbai on Saturday.

“I am banking on Rohit to come good.” - Faf du PlessisAll RCB fans are, skipper! 😁 We’re all backing Ro and Co. against DC tonight. 💙😀#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #RedTurnsBlue https://t.co/thXuybDxxz

Dinesh Karthik joins RCB in supporting MI against DC

Dinesh Karthik has been in sensational form for the Royal Challengers and will be a key member as they continue to search for their maiden IPL title. The 36-year-old had already won the title once, interestingly with MI, back in 2013.

Karthik took to Twitter to post a photo of himself batting in an MI jersey, indirectly showing his support for Mumbai against Delhi. Here's what he tweeted:

"Found this in archives #MIvDC"
Found this in archives 🤞😛#MIvDC https://t.co/laTOcFAeDM
Mumbai and Bengaluru have shared quite a fierce rivalry over the years in the IPL. But if the five-time champions manage to beat Delhi and send RCB to the playoffs, a camaraderie could emerge between the two teams.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
