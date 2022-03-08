RCB to unveil new jersey on March 12

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) revealed that they have a mega-event lined up for the weekend. The side announced that they will be unveiling their new jersey on March 12.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise took to Twitter to make the announcement. In their post, they wrote:

"#IPL2022 is almost here & we can’t wait to show you our new threads for the season."

They went on to write:

"New Jersey dropping on 12th March 2022 at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street."

IPL 2022: RCB to reveal new captain on March 12

RCB icon Virat Kohli gave up the captaincy after IPL 2021, leaving the team on the lookout for a new name to lead the side. The side retained Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj apart from Kohli and the Australian is seen as an option for the role.

The Bangalore franchise also roped in experienced wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and he is seen as a potential captain. The frontrunner for the role is South African batter Faf du Plessis, who was bought for ₹7 crores at the IPL 2022 auction.

Du Plessis is a former South Africa captain and was in stunning form in the last season of the IPL. He finished only behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad in the race for the Orange Cap, scoring just one run fewer than the 25-year-old Indian.

Kohli had led the team since 2013 and the franchise will have a new captain for the first time in close to a decade.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Akash Deep, Luvnith Sisodia

