"Ready to execute my plans"- Tilak Varma, young MI starlets express their emotions after first training session ahead of IPL 2022

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 17, 2022 05:38 PM IST
News

The young guns of Mumbai Indians (MI) were highly excited for their first training session ahead of the IPL 2022 season. MI have always taken pride in their scouting system and have been one of the best franchises for any youngster to play for.

Former India U19 star and new MI recruit Tilak Varma expressed his excitement after taking part in his first training session with the franchise. Varma is a highly-rated all-rounder and spoke about executing the role that was given to him by the IPL team management.

In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on Instagram, here's what the 19-year-old had to say about his experience in the training session:

"Now that I'm here at the ground, I am very excited to bat and display my skills. We had been waiting for 3-4 days to get on the ground. I had a word with the coach regarding my roles on the first day and I made my plans accordingly and I am ready to execute them."

Ah, there's definitely some connection between a left hander and classy shots! 🤌💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #TilakVarma https://t.co/lzVVcBpUtY

"Was trying to hit every ball for a six"- MI all-rounder Ramandeep Singh

Another highly-rated all-rounder who has been an important part of the Punjab team, Ramandeep Singh spoke about how nervous he felt at the beginning of the training session for the five-time IPL champions.

However, the 24-year-old was quick to accept that he grew in confidence as time passed and began to show what he is really capable of with the bat. He stated:

"When I was going in, I felt a bit nervous. But just as I middled 2-3 deliveries, I felt good and felt like everything was normal. It is the first day, no problem. After that I was trying to hit every ball for a six. I was trying to show impact."
Also Read Article Continues below

Mumbai Indians have once again heavily banked on their young starlets in the IPL 2022 auction. The performance of these youngsters could play a crucial role in deciding whether the team qualifies for the IPL playoffs or not.

Edited by Parimal
हिन्दी