IPL 2022: "Rishabh Pant can't go to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma" - Brad Hogg says DC captain was solely responsible for taking DRS

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has shared his thoughts on Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's failure to take the DRS in Saturday's IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians' Tim David. Hogg said that Pant was solely responsible for taking the DRS, which is not the case when he plays for India.

Pant decided not to take the DRS after Tim David had nicked it to the keeper first ball off Shardul Thakur's bowling. After lengthy contemplation, the Capitals' captain didn't take the review. Later, the replays showed a massive edge, and David went on to play a useful cameo to take his team home.

In an Instagram video, Hogg reflected on the events at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The West Australian said about Pant not taking the DRS call:

"Last night, Pant and Thakur were affected greatly when Tim David nicked through to the keeper, and the umpire did not give it out. Tim David went on and belted the Delhi Capitals out of the final race. Firstly, let's go to Pant."

Hogg continued:

"Pant can't go to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and say, 'He's nicked it, go upstairs' and pass the responsibility on. The responsibility of getting the review right is solely on Rishabh Pant. Last night, the responsibility affected him to hear the nick and back himself to go upstairs."

David scored a 11-ball 34, laced with four sixes and two fours as the Mumbai Indians came out of nowhere to chase down 160. The Capitals started badly after losing the toss, with their top three departing cheaply. Pant and Rovman Powell dished out a few big hits to lift their team to 159.

Hogg said that the failure to take the DRS affected Shardul Thakur, who lost his focus and conceded a six on the next delivery. The 52-year-old added:

"We go to Thakur. Thakur is walking back to his mark for the final ball, looks up on the big screen, and the replay is there. Snicko shows Tim David had nicked it, and he had his man."

He continued:

"All of a sudden he is thinking, 'Oh no, I've got to bowl this last ball to him. Pant should've gone up.' The next ball he is not focussed, over pitches it, and it goes for six. When things don't go your way, you've got to take a deep breath and re-focus."

Following their five-wicket defeat to the five-time champions, DC were eliminated from playoff contention. Their loss meant Royal Challengers Bangalore progressed to the playoffs instead.

